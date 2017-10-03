Planning Commission recommends acceptance of future fire station site

By LANDON WOODROOF

Brentwood’s Planning Commission voted 7 to 2 Monday night in favor of the city accepting 3.13 acres of open space land in Tuscany Hills to eventually serve as the site of a new fire station.

Several Tuscany Hills residents voiced strong disapproval at the idea of a fire station being built in their neighborhood. They raised concerns about lost open space and possible disruption to the community. They also repeatedly pointed out that they had never signed up for having a fire station in the subdivision when they bought their property.

In an attempt to address some of these concerns, commissioners approved an amendment that would recommend that city staff keep looking for other sites in the southeast part of town that may work better for a new fire station in the coming years. City staff has said there are no immediate plans to build the fire station. There is no funding for the project in the city’s current six-year Capital Improvements Program.

The Planning Commission deferred a vote on the proposal last month to make time for a community meeting on the issue. That meeting was held on Sept. 18.

Brentwood Fire & Rescue Chief Brian Goss has publicly made the case for a new fire station and new fire district in southeast Brentwood several times in the last few months. Response times in this area have been growing as a result of increased traffic and development, and now considerably lag the department’s benchmark goals. A new fire station could significantly cut those response times, Goss has argued.

These reduced response times, he said, would result in better outcomes for nearby residents in the event of a fire or medical emergency.

“I want you all to know there is not anybody in our subdivision that does not agree with the fire chief,” Tuscany Hills resident John Vitucci said Monday night. “We need a fire station in the southeast area of Brentwood, but you don’t put it in our backyard. We’ve got a subdivision that is developed, and you’re gonna encroach on it by putting in a fire station.”

Another Tuscany Hills resident, Bob Chipkevich, argued that extensive work would be needed to accommodate the new fire station, which would be situated near the intersection of Ragsdale Road and Split Log Road. The heightened elevation at that site, he said, could require things like retaining walls and the loss of a number of trees.

Altogether, the proposed two-story fire station is “gonna tower above our homes on the street below,” he said. Currently, 10 undeveloped lots sit nearest the site.

“It’s just not a good site,” Chipkevich said. “Just because a piece of land is offered, there are much better sites that I think are flat and available.”

Other residents objected to the fact that the fire station plan deviates from what they thought they were buying into in Tuscany Hills.

Chris Locke has lived with his family in Tuscany Hills for six-and-a-half years.

“Quite frankly there was never three acres for a firehouse even mentioned when we were buying,” he said.

Like the other residents, he said that he was in favor of a fire station in his part of town, but he thought it should be somewhere other than Tuscany Hills.

“We would love a firehouse, but do it the right way,” he said.

Renee Bielski agreed.

“It’s not fair and it’s not right,” she said. “We all bought thinking it was open space.”

Planning Commissioner John Magyar asked if any residents saw the benefit of having a fire station so near to their houses.

“Is there anyone here who feels like this is a community asset to have a fire station close to where you live?” he asked.

Brentwood resident James Selleh said he lives behind Fire Station 1 in the Meadowlake subdivision. He said he was happy to live so close to a fire station.

“I will tell you that in 26 years my neighbors and I are thankful that we have a fire department within five minutes of our house,” he said.

Planning Commissioner and City Commissioner Ken Travis said he had received a number of emails worried about noise from the new station.

“One I got a lot was ‘what about the sirens,'” he said. “What if late at night you have to turn your siren on?”

Goss said that sirens are used solely to clear traffic and that since there is unlikely to be traffic late at night, the sirens would not need to be used. He said that the department already responds to the area, albeit from farther away, so that noise problems at night should not be any worse with a new station.

“It wouldn’t be any different than if we responded there from a different station today,” he said.

Travis said he was voting to recommend the ordinance because he thought it was important to secure what land was available in that area when the city has the chance, not because he definitely supported building a fire station at that site.

“That’s just personally how I look at it,” he said. “My vote will be for taking the land, but not necessarily to build the fire station on it. I think we should keep looking. I think we need to find some other land if we can, but if we let this go there may not be another choice.”

Commissioner Chris Clark, who with Commissioner Jack Moriarty was one of the two no votes Monday night, offered a differing view.

“I understand what you’re saying, but I’m very concerned these people bought a place where they thought they knew exactly what it was going to be like,” he said. “Now it’s gonna change, maybe substantially, and that concerns me.”

Vitucci said he doubted the city would actually look for other sites if commissioners agreed to the land donation.

In an effort to ensure that would not be the case, commissioners offered an amendment that would urge the city to keep looking for other land possibilities if the fire station site was accepted.

The amendment was accepted and the motion passed. The City Commission will take up the issue on second and final reading next Monday, Oct. 9.