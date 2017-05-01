School projects gain approval from Planning Commission on Monday

By LANDON WOODROOF

On Monday night, the Brentwood Planning Commission recommended two site plans for city approval.

The plans are for a new access road connecting to a new parking lot behind Brentwood High School and for a proposed elementary school on Split Log Road.

The new access road and parking lot at Brentwood High School represent Phase II of Williamson County Schools’ plans for the campus. Adding artificial turf to the school’s football field makes up Phase I, while Phase III calls for a new STEM building to be constructed on the site.

These projects will be considered at the Williamson County Commission’s May 8 meeting.

A new parking lot in place of the school’s current practice football field is part of the plan. It will hold up to 292 cars.

The parking lot will connect to a proposed road to be constructed behind Brentwood Middle and High schools that will provide access to Granny White Pike, right across from Foxland Drive. A traffic light will be built at this intersection.

The road will cut through part of what is now the southwest corner of Granny White Park. As a result, the city will have to transfer .85 acres of the park to WCS in order to complete the project. The current fence line will be moved back behind the new road to keep the park fenced in.

The Park Board unanimously endorsed the land transfer proposal at its Monday meeting. The City Commission will consider the transfer at its next meeting on Monday, May 8. At that meeting, the City Commission will also consider an ordinance to rezone that land to SI-2 – Service Institution (Educational).

A site plan for a new elementary school to be built on Split Log Road was also recommended for approval.

Several changes have been made to the plan since its initial zoning review. They include a decrease in the amount of planned parking spaces from 213 to 165 and a slight addition to the total square footage of the building. In order to provide separate lanes for bus and car traffic, a second driveway has also been added.The school will hold 800 students and will take up 23.5 acres of land.

There are several conditions to the approval of the site plan. One stipulates that portable classrooms must be removed from Kenrose Elementary within 60 days of the Split Log school’s opening. The goal is for the new school to relieve congestion from Kenrose.

On the subject of portables, on Monday night the Planning Commission approved a plan to put two new ones on the north side of Brentwood Middle School. This will make four total portables on the north side of the school.

“I think we both know my thoughts on portable classrooms,” Planning Commissioner John Church said. “I understand the need and the push to have that in the plan. Portables to me are like a bad tattoo, it was a great idea at the time but try to get rid of it after the fact.”

In order for kids to be given more permanent solutions in overcrowding issues, Church also recommended that pressure be put on other elected officials.

“It’s not in good form to put our kids in portable classrooms,” he said.