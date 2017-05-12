One week until Play in the Parks Weekend

If you like movies, parks, movies in parks, dogs, bicycles, ice cream or just being outdoors with friends and family then the weekend of May 19-21 is one you probably want to look out for.

The City of Brentwood has dubbed those dates “Play in the Parks Weekend” and is hosting a number of family-friendly events to get people outside and having a good time.

Things get started on Friday, May 19 with the city’s first-ever movie in the park presentation at the Eddy Arnold Amphitheater in Crockett Park. There, at dusk, the city will show the movie “Moana” on a big screen.

Bradley’s Curbside Creamery, Blue Monkey Shaved Ice, Music City Brisket and Doxie’s Pizza will all be setting up their food trucks near the amphitheater from 6 to 9 p.m.

The activities continue on Saturday morning, May 20, the day that Brentwood’s City Commissioners have declared to be “Kids to Parks Day,” in conjunction with a campaign by the National Parks Trust.

At 9 a.m., Brentwood’s dog park, recently re-named Barkwood Dog Park, will have its grand re-opening.

At 1 p.m. on Saturday, Brentwood fire fighters and police officers will lead participants on a bike ride from River Park to Crockett Park. Once they arrive at Crockett Park, kids will be able to explore a fire engine that the fire department will have parked there. A DARE unit from the police department will also be at the park to greet kids.

If you feel like a hike, people will be meeting up at 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon at the Ravenswood Mansion for a jaunt around Marcella Vivrette Smith Park. Starting at 3 p.m. the Donut Distillery food truck will be on hand to reward you for all that exercise you just did.

For more information visit the event’s Facebook page or the City of Brentwood website.