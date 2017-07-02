Playoff decides Nashville Golf Open; attendance totals 13,892

Tournament First: Sunday will go down in NGO history as the first to be decided in a playoff. Lanto Griffin of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., and Abraham Ancer of Reynosa, Mexico were tied at 16-under after 72 holes . Griffin won on the first playoff hole with a birdie on the par-3 10th hole when he drained a 17-foot putt for the win and the $99,000 winner’s check. 2018 Tournament Dates: The 2018 Nashville Golf Open Benefitting the Snedeker Foundation will be held on May 24-27 at Nashville Golf & Athletic Club.

NGO Paid Attendance : Total paid attendance for the 2017 NGO was 13,892 people for the week. That number exceeds the estimated total of 10,600 people for the inaugural event last year.

Two Players Establish Course Record : Conrad Shindler of Dallas, Tex., established the new Nashville Golf & Athletic Club’s course record in Thursday’s opening round when he recorded a 10-under par 62.



Shindler’s 10-under par was equaled during Saturday’s third round by Lanto Griffin of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., then tournament winner.

The previous course record of 9-under 63 was established in last year’s NGO by Wesley Bryan in the opening round. Bryan finished the 2016 Web.com Tour as the leading money winner last year and now has a fully-exempt PGA TOUR card.

Weather Delays : Despite three weather delays, the 2017 NGO crowned a champion at dusk on Sunday . The first delay came during Thursday’s opening round and rain and lightning delayed play twice on Sunday .