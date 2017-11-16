PLAYOFF PREVIEWS: BA, BGA, CPA shoot for state championship berths

By SAM McGAW

McCallie (8-3) at Brentwood Academy (10-0), 7 p.m.

Brentwood Academy is one win away from earning a shot at its third consecutive state title.

The only obstacle standing in the Eagles’ path is a rematch against the McCallie Blue Tornado.

BA won the first matchup 46-24 on Oct. 6.

Eagles quarterback Gavin Schoenwald passed for 268 yards and three touchdowns in that contest, while running back Tomario Pleasant had 241 rushing yards and three scores. Wide receiver Camron Johnson caught six passes for 171 yards and three touchdowns in the outing.

BA enters this week averaging 38.6 points and 353.5 yards per game.

Pleasant leads the attack with 1,219 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. Schoenwald has 1,346 passing yards, 350 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns (6 runs), and Johnson has caught 39 passes for 654 yards and eight scores.

McCallie is allowing 23.33 points per game, while its offense scores an average of 40.7.

Linebacker Jackson Sirmon leads BA’s defense with 84 total tackles (10.5 for loss), 1.5 sacks and an interception.

Defensive end Michael Hunt has 52 tackles (15.5 for loss), 11 sacks and a forced fumble, while outside linebacker Luke Knox has 55 tackles (14 for loss), 8.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries and two interceptions.

Battle Ground Academy (11-1) at Lausanne (11-0), 7 p.m. Friday

BGA aims for its first state championship berth since 2014 when it battles the Lausanne Lynx in a Division II-AA semifinal.

Behind quarterback Drew Martin, the Wildcats average 36.9 points per game.

Martin has recorded 2,728 passing yards, 236 rushing yards, 41 touchdowns (6 run) and five interceptions.

He has four talented wideouts in Ollie Reese, Jack Jewell, Tiy Reed and Kel Hawkins.

Reese has caught 44 passes for 855 yards and 12 touchdowns, while Jewell has 50 catches for 678 yards and nine scores.

Reed has hauled in 52 catches for 565 yards and seven touchdowns, and Hawkins has 32 catches for 509 yards and six scores.

Lausanne hasn’t allowed more than 21 points in a game this season, while BGA has scored at least 28 points in nine contests.

Defensive back Conner Mitchell leads BGA’s defense with 121 tackles and an interception, while linebacker Matthew Ligon has 85 tackles.

Defensive end Chico Bennett has 58 tackles, two sacks and 20 tackles for loss.

Lausanne averages 40.5 PPG. Its offense revolves around running back Eric Gray.

The junior Mr. Football finalist has registered 2,493 rushing yards, 268 receiving yards and 37 touchdowns.

Christ Presbyterian Academy (10-2) at Notre Dame (10-1), 7 p.m. EST

The Christ Presbyterian Academy Lions receive their toughest test of the postseason Friday when they travel to take on Notre Dame.

The Lions cruised through the first two rounds of the Division II-AA playoffs, outscoring their opponents 86-14. They’re averaging 40.4 points per game this season.

Quarterback Ryan Eledge leads the attack. He’s recorded 1,909 passing yards, 227 rushing yards, 28 touchdowns and three interceptions.

His top weapon is receiver Noah Henderson, who’s caught 75 passes for 1,081 yards and 12 touchdowns.

CPA features two talented running backs in Kane Patterson and Sam West.

Patterson has rushed for 1,003 yards and 23 touchdowns on 110 carries, while West has 769 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 85 carries.

Notre Dame allows an average of 15.75 points per game, while it scores 37.7 PPG.

The Fightin’ Irish offense is led by DII-AA Mr. Football finalist Camryn Wynn, who has 1,500 all-purpose yards and 20 touchdowns.