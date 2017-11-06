Playoff Week 1 Player of the Week — Sponsored by Marla Richardson with Realty Trust Residential

Brentwood running back Carter McKechnie is the Marla Richardson with Realty Trust Residential Player of the Week for the first round of the playoffs.

McKechnie recorded 142 rushing yards, 23 receiving yards and a touchdown in Friday’s 36-7 win against McGavock.

Brentwood (10-1) travels to face Cane Ridge (10-1) in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs Friday.

Honorable Mentions

Jordan Smith, Ravenwood RB: Rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns in a 44-14 win against LaVergne.

Carson Shacklett, Brentwood QB: Passed for 205 yards and two touchdowns.

Brian Garcia, Ravenwood QB: Passed for 208 yards and two touchdowns.

Noah Henderson, Christ Presbyterian Academy WR: Caught five passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns in a 44-7 win against Christian Academy of Knoxville.

Kane Patterson, Christ Presbyterian Academy RB: Rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries.