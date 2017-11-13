Playoff Week 2 Player of the Week — Sponsored by Marla Richardson with Realty Trust Residential

Brentwood Academy running back/defensive back Tahir Annoor is the Marla Richardson with Realty Trust Residential Player of the Week for the second week of the postseason.

Annoor rushed for 42 yards and a touchdown and returned an interception 50 yards for a score in Friday’s 43-7 win against Knoxville Webb in the Division II-AAA quarterfinals.

BA (10-0) will battle McCallie (8-3) for a championship berth Friday at home.

Honorable Mentions

Brandon Wharton, Nolensville QB: Rushed for 153 yards and a touchdown in a 26-21 loss against Maplewood.

Jordan Smith, Ravenwood RB: Rushed for 96 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-7 win against Independence.

Anthony McCarthy, Ravenwood LB: Recorded a team-high 11 tackles and a pick-six.

Gavin Schoenwald, Brentwood Academy QB: Registered 162 passing yards, 69 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.

Andrew Madden, Christ Presbyterian Academy RB: Rushed for 89 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-7 win against Knoxville Webb.

Sam West, Christ Presbyterian Academy RB: Rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown. He also had eight tackles on defense.

Noah Henderson, Christ Presbyterian Academy WR: Caught eight passes for 102 yards and had an interception.