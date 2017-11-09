Police arrest man said to be part of counterfeit check ring

A 51-year-old Nashville man remains in custody following his arrest Tuesday, after he tried cashing a counterfeit check in Franklin.

Police suspect that Andre Zakiya could be part of a counterfeit check cashing ring.

According to a press release from Franklin Police, officers were summoned to the SunTrust Bank on Murfreesboro Road at 3 p.m. on Nov. 7, after Zakiya presented a counterfeit check made out to him for almost $1,000. An investigation is underway to identify additional suspects in what police say appears to be a counterfeit check cashing ring.

Charged with Criminal Simulation, Zakiya remains in custody on the $2,500 bond issued by the Magistrate. He is due in court at 1 p.m. on Nov. 14.