Police body camera bill continues making its way through legislature

Legislators have continued to push forward police officer body camera public record legislation that has yet to receive much pushback.

Freshman Rep. Sam Whitson (R-Franklin) has taken the lead on the issue with HB 732. Sen. Jack Johnson (R-Franklin) has sponsored it on his side of the legislature with SB 442.

The legislation is incredibly narrow in nature, only pinpointing a handful of instances where body camera footage wouldn’t become a public record.

Here are the proposed scenarios in which footage is not public:

– Law enforcement interactions with minors;

– The interior of a licensed healthcare or mental healthcare facility

– The interior of a private residence, where police aren’t investigating.

During the Senate State and Local Government Committee on Tuesday, Johnson had Brentwood Police Department Jeff Hughes testify on the issue. Hughes is the acting president of Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police. He said the organization didn’t take issue with what’s proposed.

“This will make our jobs much easier and give us some direction on what’s available as an open record,” Hughes said. “It’s a benefit to the citizens and gives them a right to privacy.”

The bill wouldn’t prevent the district attorney or legal counsel for someone charged with a criminal offense in an interaction with a minor or health care facility from providing it to each other, pending a case or appeal.

“This bill satisfies the concerns of various groups,” Tennessee Coalition for Open Government Executive Director Deborah Fisher said. “This is very a complicated issue, and the bill was narrowly tailored to protect personal privacy, and at the same time make transparency easier to achieve.”

During the bill’s presentation, Johnson added that footage recorded in elementary, middle and high schools wouldn’t be available as a public record either.

The Franklin Republican said that while the use of body cameras is a positive for law enforcement and citizens, this legislation also takes a step in a good direction.

“The open records advocates agreed,” Johnson said. “It will go a long way toward and allowing them to capture footage. It provides that nothing will be prevented from being used in a criminal proceeding or evidentiary in nature.”

The Office of the Attorney General, the Administrative Office of the Courts, and the Public Defenders Conference all report the bill will have no impact on departmental operations.

The bill will now forward to the Senate Calendar Committee. Members had seven yes votes for it to continue, with Jeff Yarbro (D-Nashville) abstaining.

The City of Franklin legal department wasn’t immediately available for contact.