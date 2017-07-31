Brentwood police on the lookout for suspect in “bail scam”

Brentwood police are seeking a suspect in relation to a scam that was recently carried out in the city.

Referred to as a “bail scam,” it worked like this: A man called a local business and told employees that one of their fellow employees was in jail and needed bail money.

A man then showed up at the business and was handed an envelope full of money from the cash register to pay the supposed bail.

The Brentwood Police Department cautioned on its Facebook page that law enforcement officials would not call someone asking for bail money.

“If you ever have a question regarding an arrest, look up the local jail where your friend or family member is supposed to be, and call that number to inquire — do NOT call a number given by the suspect, as it will only put you in touch with an accomplice,” the post reads.

Anyone with information about the suspect in this case is encouraged to call Detective Adrian Breedlove with the Brentwood Police Department at (615) 371-2263.