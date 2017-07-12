Police looking for driver after unsecured plywood goes airborne on I-65

Franklin Police are looking for the driver of a white SUV who did not stop after several pieces of plywood flew off of a trailer that was being towed Wednesday afternoon southbound on I-65 near Murfreesboro Road.

The driver of a box truck was injured when a piece of plywood hit his windshield. A second vehicle was damaged after being hit by airborne plywood, as well.

“These pictures paint a vivid picture of the importance of properly securing anything you haul,” the Franklin Police Lt. Charles Warner posted on social media after the incident.

An investigation is underway to identify the driver of the SUV, who did not stop. Officer are evaluating the possibility that the at-fault driver of the SUV may not have realized what had occurred.

A Crime Stoppers reward of up to $1,000 is available for anyone with information in this case.