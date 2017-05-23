Police offer self-defense class for women

BY A.J. DUGGER III

The Franklin Police Department will hold a free women’s self-defense class this summer, and women in the community are encouraged to attend, especially mothers and daughters.

The program will last 12 hours in total and was developed in mind for women with no background or experience in physical combat.

“This course is perfect for worried moms and their teenage daughters to take together,” Franklin Police Lt. Charles Warner said. “We want to provide ladies of all ages with some added awareness and teach them a few basic moves they can use to confidently fight off an attacker.”

The Franklin Police Department issued the following statement on their website: “According to statistics, 78 women are forcibly raped every hour in the United States. Just as startling: One out of four college students reported being sexually assaulted sometime during their four years of school. The Franklin Police Department is proud to offer free self-defense training to women who live or work in Williamson County. The training incorporates awareness building, prevention, risk reduction & avoidance, as well as hands-on self-defense training by experienced police officers.”

The classes will take place as a four-day series. Women can participate on June 6, 8, 13, and 15 or on July 25, 27, August 1 or and August 3. The classes will meet from 6 pm until 9 pm. The classes will meet at Franklin Police Headquarters at 900 Columbia Avenue.

“The feedback we get from participants, of all ages, is extraordinary,” said Warner. “With so many teens headed off to college at the end of this summer, we wanted to make this training available at two different times.”

There is limited space, so the participants have to register online at https://franklinpdnews.com/2017/05/19/williamson-women-register-for-one-of-our-two-4-day-self-defense-series-offerings-coming-soon/