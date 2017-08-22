Police seek man who stole $1,000 from car wash coin machine

Franklin police are looking for information on a man they say has stolen more than $1,000 in quarters from a coin machine at a car wash.

The unidentified man stole over $1,000 in coins from the Cool Springs Car Wash on August 18 at approximately 6:45 p.m., according to a Franklin Police Department press release.





The man appears to be white, in his mid-fifties, and was wearing glasses, a plaid shirt, and a brimmed hat.

Police are offering a cash reward for any information that leads to the man’s arrest.

Those who have information on the theft can call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000, or submit an anonymous tip online here.