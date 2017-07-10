Police seek REI shoplifting suspect

PHOTO: An image of the suspect that the Brentwood Police Department is looking for in connection to a shoplifting incident at REI.

By LANDON WOODROOF

The Brentwood Police Department is looking for a man suspected of stealing clothes from Brentwood’s REI store early Sunday evening.

At approximately 5:58 p.m. on Sunday, July 9, Brentwood police responded to a report of shoplifting at the store. A suspect had already fled by the time police arrived.

A witness contacted the Brentwood Home Page and said they saw an REI employee run towards a car in the parking lot Sunday evening. The witness said the car dodged the employee and ran a stop sign and a red light to exit the parking lot and get on Franklin Road.

Police are looking for a white male suspect with long brown hair, weighing approximately 195 pounds and standing about 6 feet tall. At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing shorts and a button-down shirt over a t-shirt.

According to Assistant Chief Thomas Walsh with the Brentwood Police Department, the suspect fled the scene in a white Subaru with temporary tags. He has not been apprehended at the time of writing.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact the Brentwood Police Department at 615-371-0160.