Police still looking for third suspect in carjacking

Dejon Gullat

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

Police are looking for a 24-year-old man wanted in connection with a carjacking that happened in Franklin last week.

Dejon Gullat, of Franklin, is a suspect and wanted for aggravated robbery, authorities said.

Two men, Dewayne Harris, 52, and Barry Harris, 31, both of of Franklin, have been arrested and charged with aggravated robbery, police said. Dewayne Harris also faces a charge of violation of parole.

Dewayne Harris is in the Williamson County Jail on a $150,000 bond, while Barry Harris’s bond has been set at $50,000, police said.

Police arrested Dewayne Harris Tuesday morning and Barry Harris was arrested Thursday, according to a press release.

Police say a woman was sitting in the front seat of her vehicle 2:30 a.m. on Cherokee Place on Thursday when a group of men pulled her out, assaulted her and then stole her vehicle. One of the men had a handgun, authorities said.

Franklin Police recovered the car, the press release states.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crimestoppers at (615) 794-4000 and may be eligible to receive up to a $1,000 reward.

