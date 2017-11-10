Police trying to identify man who stole disability benefits with cloned debit cards

Franklin Police are looking for a man who used cloned disability benefit debit cards to purchase and send more than $1,700 in money orders last week at two Publix supermarkets in Franklin.

One transaction was conducted at the Riverside Drive Publix; the other was at the Publix in McKay’s Mill. The cards used accounts belonging to two different victims. Both crimes were facilitated during the first week of November.

Information on this suspect’s identity is worth up to $1,000 with an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000.