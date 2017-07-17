Brentwood police warn of new gift card phone scam

A caller masquerading as a law enforcement official recently scammed a Brentwood resident out of thousands of dollars, according to a post on the Brentwood Police Department Facebook page.

The scammer said that warrants for the victim’s arrest would be issued unless the victim purchased gift cards and gave the scammer the cards’ numbers and activation codes.

The caller apparently stayed on the line while the victim purchased the cards and turned over the numbers.

The Brentwood Police Department said a legitimate law enforcement official would never behave in this way.

“POLICE DEPARTMENTS WILL NOT CALL YOU AND HAVE YOU PURCHASE GIFT CARDS TO AVOID PROSECUTION. If a law enforcement agency has an arrest warrant for you, then you will be arrested and have to post bond at a jail,” a post on the department’s Facebook page states.

The department warned that there is sophistication involved in these scams. For instance, some scammers have used the names of actual detectives when making their calls. They have also utilized tools to mask the phone numbers they are calling from. By hiding their true number, it makes it appear as though they are calling from somewhere they are not.

According to police, any person receiving calls instructing them to purchase gift cards should conclude that they are being scammed. They should hang up the phone immediately and report the call to law enforcement.

Additional questions about phone scams in Brentwood can be directed to the Brentwood Police Department’s non-emergency number, 615-371-0160.