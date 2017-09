By SARAH GRACE TAYLOR

Last week we ran a story with the four possible names for the three new schools in Thompson’s Station and Brentwood.

The names for the three schools will be considered and voted on later this month, but we want to know what you think.

Use the poll below to tell us what you think the names should be and fill out the last question to tell us why.

Friday we will add up the results and see what the residents of Williamson County think they should be named.