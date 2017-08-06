Pool, Splash Park hours change at all county recreation centers

New hours for the outdoor pools at the Fairview, Franklin, Longview and Nolensville recreation facilities and the Franklin Splash Park, are in effect as of Monday, Aug. 7, 2017.

Aug. 7 through Sept. 30, the Splash Park at the Franklin Recreation Complex will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

From Aug. 7 through Sept. 3, the four outdoor pools located at the Franklin Recreation Complex, the Fairview Recreation Complex, the Longview Recreation Center at Spring Hill, and the Williamson County Recreation Complex at Nolensville, will be open weekends only: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.; closed Monday through Friday.

On Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4, the outdoor pools and the Splash Park will be open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

General admission is $4 for youth and adult swimmers, $2 for seniors (ages 55 and older) and youth (ages 4-17). Children ages 3 and younger are admitted free. WCPR monthly, annual and seasonal passes include admission to outdoor pools. All pools and facilities are open to the public.

For more information about the Franklin Recreation Complex pool at 1120 Hillsboro Rd., call 790-5719, ext. 2026. For the Fairview Recreation Complex pool, 2714 Fairview Blvd., call 799-9331, ext.2310. For the Longview Recreation Center at Spring Hill, 2909 Commonwealth Drive, call 302-0971, ext. 2222. For the recreation complex pool in Nolensville at 7250 Nolensville Rd., call (615) 786-0200, ext. 2410.

For program registration, pass purchasing or additional information, visit www.wcparksandrec.com.