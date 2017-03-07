City begins residential brush pickup following tornado

Last week’s tornado took down trees, ripped off roof shingles and sent residents scurrying to safe spaces under stairs and inside closets. It also left city workers one big mess to clean up.

That clean-up process began on Tuesday for many Brentwood residents as public works crews began picking up brush throughout the city.

The city has encouraged residents in hard-hit areas to bring brush to the curbs as soon as possible to take advantage of this special removal effort.

Normally, city workers have a set, monthly schedule they follow for brush pickup. As part of that free monthly service, the city has certain rules in place regarding the size of the limbs and branches they will take. For its present work, though, the city is doing away with those limits, meaning that residents in certain areas can feel free to put larger-than-usual brush at curbside for the city to feed to its wood chippers.

The areas that public works crews will be visiting, and for which the size restrictions lifted are:

Concord Forest

Waller Road from Concord Road to Maxwell Lane

Maupin Road

Concord Pass

Willowmet (south of Childe Harolds Circle)

Bridgeton Park

Concord Road from Crockett Road east to the city limits

Berkshire Estates

Raintree Forest

Crockett Road

Somerset

Parkside

Brenthaven (south of Wikle Road) including Crockett Cove and Crockett Hills

Eldorado Acres

Crews began work on Tuesday in the Concord Forest subdivision, according to a city news release, and will progress west over the coming days and weeks. Prohibited materials that the city will not pick up include: trampolines, trash, shingles, and other general debris.

If you live in an area of Brentwood not listed above, your brush will be picked up on the regular schedule.