Powell softball hammers Brentwood in post-midnight matchup

By MAREN ANGUS

MURFREESBORO — Brentwood’s softball team fell to Powell 9-2 in the second round of the Class AAA winner’s bracket early Wednesday morning.

Rain delays pushed the game’s start time to 11:20 p.m. and it didn’t end until after 1:30 a.m.

“I think if we would’ve gotten to play tomorrow it would’ve been different,” Brentwood coach Erica Powell said. “That was the best hitting team we’ve played all year long. We made a few errors we don’t usually make and we didn’t hit until later in the game, but I think if we faced them again it would be different.”

Brentwood defeated Brighton 5-0 earlier in the evening to advance.

The Lady Bruins will battle Coffee County in an elimination game at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Murfreesboro Starplex.

Kaleigh Bottoms led Brentwood at the plate against Powell with two hits and Kayla Mills registered one RBI.

Brentwood pitcher Hannah Koenig struck out nine batters and gave up 13 hits and five earned runs in seven innings.

“You can tell we were tired,” Powell stated. “We were out here for 15 hours. I think it was a combination of all those things tonight. We’ll get around five hours of sleep and come back here in the morning.”

Kennedy Cowden registered two home runs and five RBI for Powell. Lillian Holston added two hits and three RBI in the victory.