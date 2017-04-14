Power Monday pilot program will end for Williamson elementary schools

Home Page staff report

Middle and high schools will observe Power Mondays during the 2017-18 school year, but elementary schools no longer will.

After being piloted in seven elementary schools this year, district leaders have determined the program will not continue at the elementary level.

“We piloted the program at seven elementary schools this year,” Superintendent Mike Looney said. “We have found it is not as valuable at the elementary level as we had hoped.”

Power Mondays at the middle and high levels allow teachers an opportunity to meet in curriculum clusters to develop common course objectives, pacing guides, implementation charts, common assessments of student learning and other professional development.

Middle and high school parents will be notified by individual schools about Power Monday start times.

Although classes begin later than usual on these days, buses will continue to run at the regular times. Students arriving to school at the regular start time will have the benefit of choosing from several supervised activities until the school day begins.