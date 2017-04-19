Powerball turns 25; game has been in Tennessee 13 years

The first Powerball lottery tickets went on sale 25 years ago on April 19, 1992; and coincidentally, the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation launched Powerball 13 years ago on April 19, 2004.

The Tennessee lottery was launched after years of debate and a referendum to amend the state constitution approved by 58 percent of voters in 2002.

Proceeds from Tennessee Education Lottery Games fund Tennessee education initiatives, including the Drive to 55 program to get at least 55 percent of adults a college degree or a technical certification, and the recently announced Tennessee Reconnect, which supports adults (ages 24 and above) attendance at community colleges and technical schools.

In marking the birthday of Powerball, the Tennessee Education Lottery announced that Powerball alone has generated an estimated $709 million for education in Tennessee.

“Powerball has been a key part of our success in creating fun and prizes for players, and millions of dollars for education in Tennessee,” said Rebecca Hargrove, President and CEO of the Tennessee Lottery. “All of us at the Lottery wish the game a very Happy Birthday!”

Tennessee players have won approximately $1.81 Billion in Powerball prizes, and the game has generated $1.67 billion in total sales, according to the Lottery.

Six Powerball jackpots have been won in Tennessee, five of those in the past three years.

March 30, 2005: A South Pittsburgh family won a $25.5 million jackpot.

June 11, 2014: A Knoxville player won a $259.8 million jackpot.

March 21, 2015: A Harriman player won a $50 million jackpot.

November 4, 2015: An Antioch player won a 144.1 million jackpot.

January 13, 2016: A Munford family won $528.8 million, which was one-third of the world-record $1.6 billion jackpot split between a total of three winning tickets in three states (Tennessee, Florida and California).

November. 26, 2016: “The Tennessee 20,” a group of Lafayette co-workers, won a $420.9 million jackpot.

A few things that have occurred since Powerball was “born” include:

Number of jackpot-winning tickets: 357—six of those in Tennessee

Amount of jackpot prizes paid out: $19.02 billion

Amount of non-jackpot cash prizes paid out: $18.7 billion

Number of $100,000/$200,000/$1 million/$2 million winners: 14,677

Number of winners in all prize categories: 1.4 billion

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates entirely from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. Since January 20, 2004, the Lottery has raised more than $4 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants and scholarships, after-school programs and Tennessee Promise.

In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players have won more than $11.3 billion in prizes and Lottery retailers have earned more than $1 billion in retailer commissions.