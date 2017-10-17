Fundraiser walk planned for late October in Brentwood to fight Prader-Willi Syndrome

Raising a child in today’s ever-changing world is stressful. Daycare, making sure they are safe at home and meeting their basic needs can be a lot.

Now imagine that your child lacks the ability to ever feel full. They beg you for food. You have locks on your refrigerator and cabinets. You want your child to feel satisfied, to not feel hungry. However, this is never going to be the reality for the many children with Prader-Willi syndrome all over the world.

With that in mind, the Tennessee Prader-Willi Association is hosting an “On the Move” walk on October 28th, 2017. The walk will start at 1 pm at Granny White Park in Brentwood.

There will be healthy snacks and grilled chicken served after the walk. Doctors from the new PWS Clinic at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt will also speak following the walk.

The walk is free to attend but event organizers encourage everyone to help raise funds and awareness by creating a personalized page. You can register for the event here.

Participants will receive a free t-shirt if they raise $50 or more. You can also simply donate in support of a team using the “donate” button on that page.

Dr. Jessica Duis and the researchers at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt are working with both the Prader-Willi Syndrome Association USA and the Foundation for Prader-Willi Research to help support families and research to find a treatment and possible cure.

Dr. Duis runs a multidisciplinary clinic that aims to provide up-to- date clinical care and bring new therapies to individuals with Prader-Willi syndrome and their families.

The syndrome is a rare genetic disorder that affects one in 10,000 individuals. It is the most common cause of genetic obesity. Infants with Prader-Willi lack interest in eating and have low muscle tone. Developmental delays are common. Beginning in childhood, affected individuals develop an insatiable appetite, which leads to chronic overeating, or hyperphagia, and obesity. Left untreated without environmental modifications, complications of obesity develop commonly including type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Visit the following website for more details on the event and to learn more about the Tennessee Prader-Willi Association: http://www.pws-tn.org/.

What: ”On the Move” walk sponsored by the Tennessee Prader-Willi Association

Where: Granny White Park, 610 Granny White Pike, Brentwood, Tennessee 37027

When: Saturday October 28, from 1 to 6 p.m.