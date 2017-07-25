Predators, Titans execs talk business of sports

From left to right: Steve Underwood, president of the Tennessee Titans; Sean Henry, president and CEO of the Nashville Predators; Will Alexander, co-founder of the group seeking Major League Soccer in Nashville and Ellie Westman Chin, president and CEO of Williamson County Convention & Visitor’s Bureau.

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

Davidson County’s three professional sports executives said Williamson County benefits from and plays a role in the success of their teams.

Ellie Westman Chin, president and CEO of the Williamson County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, put it bluntly.

“We get impacted with what happens in Nashville,” she said. When Davidson County booms with sports, so does Williamson County.

Sean Henry, president and CEO of the Nashville Predators; Steve Underwood, president of the Tennessee Titans; and Will Alexander, co-founder of the group looking to get Major League Soccer, took time Tuesday morning to speak at Breakfast of the Mayors hosted by Franklin Tomorrow.

Chin and County Mayor Rogers Anderson also spoke.

The topic was “The Business of Sports” and the executives spoke on the economic impact on Middle Tennessee and Williamson County, especially during the Predators recent Stanley Cup run.

Underwood said he viewed the success of the Predators as success for all sports organizations here.

“It demonstrates the support you can get in Middle Tennessee,” he said.

Alexander said he was there to speak about a “vision,” since Major League Soccer still has yet to make an announcement about Nashville getting a major league soccer team. But, he said the recent crowds of 40,000 plus at Nissan Stadium, home of the Titans, shows the support for soccer in Middle Tennessee.

“This would be a team for the entire region,” he said.

Henry, who lives in Williamson County, said he talked to a “crazy” Vanderbilt professor once who told him there would still be an economic impact even without sports. He said the professor told him that people would still come to Davidson County for things like movies and bowling.

But, Henry said the economic impact from professional sports is much higher with ticket prices, concessions and eating or drinking in the area. Substantially higher than bowling.

“That’s a lot of bowling,” he said.

Chin said there is no doubt Williamson County feels the impact when sports do well in Davidson County. She said when the Predators had their run to the Stanley Cup playoffs, the hotels in Williamson County were booked.

Besides that Williamson County residents are passionate, she said.

“This is a community that enjoys sports,” she said.

Cliff Hightower can be reached at cliff.hightower@homepagemediagroup.com or follow him on Twitter @FranklinHomePage.