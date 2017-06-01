Citywide Predators watch party scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday at Crockett Park

Brentwood will host its first Stanley Cup watch party at the Eddy Arnold Amphitheater in Crockett Park Saturday.

The event starts at 5 p.m. and features food trucks as well as hockey. Game 3 in the Nashville Predators versus Pittsburgh Penguins series will start at 7 p.m.

The game will be shown on an 8-foot by 12-foot LED screen, according to a City of Brentwood news release.

Attendees are welcome to come to the watch party with some items, but not others.

“Citizens are encouraged to bring a chair, but no catfish please,” the news release said.

Likewise, the same rules apply for the watch party as do for other events at the park, which is to say alcohol is not allowed, so you’d do best to leave those beers at home.

“Moana,” the viewing of which was shown recently in the park, has a happy ending. Predators fans are surely hoping this game will, too.