Preliminary findings to be shown from county road study

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

Williamson County is pushing ahead with its study of roads in the unincorporated parts of the county.

The county plans to hold a meeting on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. to look at traffic strategies.

“It’s kind of a check-in meeting,” Williamson County Planning Director, Mike Matteson said.

The county commissioned RPM Transportation Consultants, Tischler Bise and McBride Dale Clarion last year to conduct the study on transportation studies in the growing area.

Matteson said the study is still underway, but the group should be able to give some preliminary findings on Tuesday. He said the study plans to look at capital improvement projects and how constructing new or improving existing roads will help. The study will also investigate how the county operates roads.

He said there has been one public comment period so far, but another is planned for the fall. RPM Transportation Consultants plan to conclude the study in the fall, according to Matteson.

