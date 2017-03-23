Preliminary numbers say state added 66,100 jobs in a year

Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development Commissioner Burns Phillips on Thursday announced a preliminary unemployment rate of 5.3 percent for February, a tenth of a point better than the revised January rate of 5.4 percent.

February’s U.S. preliminary rate is 4.7 percent, also a tenth of a percentage point decline from the previous month.

During the past year, Tennessee’s rate has increased by six-tenths of a percentage point while the national rate has declined by two-tenths.

“When you see the unemployment tick up over a period of time, that always catches your attention,” said Workforce Development Commissioner Burns Phillips, in a press release announcing the numbers. “But when you look at the statistics, they tell an interesting story about Tennessee.”

Total nonfarm employment increased with 8,300 additional jobs from January to February. Education/health services, mining/logging/construction, and manufacturing experienced the largest employment increases. “As the number of people looking for jobs across the state grows faster than the hiring process, we have really focused on preparing those job seekers for employment with key resources like Jobs4TN.gov and our American Job Centers,” explained Phillips.

According to the commissioner, “While these latest numbers may seem marginal, all the resources the state offers will really pay off in the long run, helping Tennesseans find work and lowering our unemployment rate.” Added to nonfarm employment were 66,100 jobs over the year. The largest increases occurred in leisure/hospitality, trade/transportation/utilities, and professional/business services.