Premier Age Management: Oxygen therapy can speed healing, boost energy

Have you heard of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT)?

It is a highly effective therapy that can help many aspects of our bodies from healing to aging. And if you’re an athlete, this particular treatment can help you bounce back from injuries quicker and get you back in the game.

How it works: HBOT works by saturating the body in 100% oxygen at a higher than normal pressure. This atmosphere allows wounds to heal faster as oxygen speeds up our body’s natural ability to heal itself. For this reason, many elite athletes have completed treatment in order to speed up their recovery when they are injured.

HBOT began as a way to re-acclimate the body when people surfaced too fast from a deep-sea dive or leveled too fast from a free falling airplane. Over the years, hyperbaric oxygen treatments have expanded to cover several other conditions.

Still, HBOT is known for improving recovery, healing, and performance as well as detoxifying cells, improving circulation, increasing cell production, promoting new blood vessel growth, as well as improving the immune system and mental clarity. The list of benefits goes on, but the use of it as a way to improve short and long term injuries continues to be studied and used by many athletes. Some athletic programs have even begun adding oxygen chambers at their facilities so athletes can easily use them.

Oxygen goes well beyond healing and letting us breathe. Its primary role helps in the production of energy. While half of our energy comes from fats and carbohydrates, the other half comes from our own body which requires oxygen in order to produce what we need. It does more than any single medication would do as it not only speeds recovery, but also reduces the symptoms that cause pain such as inflammation, swelling, and cleansing our body of the harmful chemicals.

Many well-known athletes use oxygen treatment as part of their treatment to keep themselves feeling great. NFL star Tim Tebow first purchased his own oxygen chamber and gained notoriety for using it to accelerate the recovery process following sports practices and demanding personal workouts.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide-receiver Hines Ward and Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps are also advocates of HBOT, due to its ability diminish recovery time by increasing blood flow to damaged tissue and strained muscles (Source).

Oxygen treatment speeds of the healing process because “the red blood cells become more malleable, increasing their ability to penetrate restricted blood vessels so that cells and tissues receive the oxygen they need to regenerate and heal. With hyperbaric treatment, a sprained ankle might recover in four days instead of eight; a bruised thigh could mend in one week, not three. Recovery time is reduced significantly, and athletes at all skill levels get back into play faster,” writes Taras Howell with Progressive Medical Center.

