Prepare for the tailgating season with Moon Wine & Spirits

By REBEKAH JONES

Tailgating season is in full swing, and with it comes a whole host of responsibilities to take care of. Drinks, drink mixes, coolers, storage, glasses, drink koozies… the season can demand a lot!

Luckily, your friends at Moon Wine & Spirits have everything you could think of for the season of football and cheer.

If you are a beer lover, they’ve got a special selection including Mill Creek craft beer. You can also celebrate a win with a pour of Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey from Tennessee! Nathan Green (aka Uncle Nearest) taught the distillers at Jack Daniels how to make whiskey! For a seasonal option, they have the Pumpkin King Cordial. You know it is fall when pumpkin spice is EVERYWHERE! This cordial is perfect at a tailgate in a nice mug of hot apple cider.

Moon Wine & Spirits is your one stop shop for everything YETI. They have hoppers, colsters, ramblers, koozies and coolers. In fact, right now, if you come into the store and purchase any YETI product between now and Oct. 31, your name will be entered in a drawing to win a FREE YETI Tundra 65 cooler in the classic seafoam shade. You can enter the giveaway multiple times, but only once per day.

At their open house event on Tuesday, Nov. 7 they will announce the giveaway winner! For more information about the event, click here to like them on Facebook so you don’t miss out on any updates!

The YETI coolers are spacious, durable and perfect for all of your on-the-go sports needs. They come in several different shades and have a classic design that will never go out of style. A new product, the YETI Loadout Bucket 5 Gallon, is a cooler that makes loading your tailgating drinks in and out a breeze.

Lastly, don’t forget that at Moon Wine & Spirits, they can custom engrave any YETI product with a name, jersey number or team design to make your tailgate that mush more festive!

With a quick stop by the store, you are sure to be prepared for a festive, fun night of tailgating and football with friends.

Moon Wine & Spirits is located at the corner of Moores Lane and Franklin Road. They are open Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, you can visit their website, Facebook page or call (615) 472-1772.