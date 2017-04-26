Drop off prescription drugs Saturday at the Brentwood Municipal Center

This Saturday, April 29, the Brentwood Police Department in conjunction with the Drug Enforcement Administration will be participating in the 13th National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Brentwood Municipal Center, representatives from the Brentwood Police Department, the Williamson County Anti-Drug Coalition and the University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy will be on hand to collect “expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.”

Liquids, needles or sharps will not be accepted at the drop off.

National Prescription Drug Take-Back Days have been held since 2010.

A 2015 DEA news release explains the rationale behind the event:

“The National Prescription Drug Take-Back addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Many Americans are not aware that medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are at alarming rates, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. Studies show that many abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. In addition, many Americans do not know how to properly dispose of their unused medicine, often flushing them down the toilet or throwing them away – both potential safety and health hazards.”

Last October, Americans turned in 366 tons (over 730,000 pounds) of prescription drugs at almost 5,200 sites operated by the DEA and more than 4,000 of its state and local law enforcement partners. Overall, in its 12 previous Take Back events, DEA and its partners have taken in over 7.1 million pounds—more than 3,500 tons—of pills

Collection sites will also be available at various locations throughout the region. In Franklin, people can turn in their drugs Saturday at either the Franklin Police Department at 900 Columbia Avenue or the Walgreens at 1509 Murfreesboro Road. In Nolensville, drugs can be dropped off at Nolensville Town Hall.

A complete list of drop-off locations in the region is available here.