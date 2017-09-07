PREVIEW: Life Time Fitness to open newest health resort location in Franklin this fall

By BROOKE WANSER

On Thursday morning, members of local media outlets donned hard hats and neon vests for a tour of Franklin’s newest fitness center: Life Time Athletic.

The luxury resort-style gym with 163 nationwide locations will open its first Nashville-area location in November.

“It’s not a gym,” said Tresa Halbrooks, owner of Legacy Consulting. “It’s a healthy way of life destination.” Halbrooks said she joined the club even before they became a client of her public relations firm.

The facility, located at 5020 Carothers Parkway, is still being built but is slated to open in early to mid-November. Already, 2,000 adult members have signed up for a founding membership, with an additional 1,600 children’s memberships purchased. But the numbers shouldn’t be a problem in the 123,000 square-foot club.

Equipped with a plethora of studios (cycle, pilates, yoga, dance), the facility will have state-of-the-art equipment, as well as basketball courts, several indoor and outdoor pools, hot tubs, saunas and steam rooms. Locker rooms will be fully outfitted with toiletries, and a salon and spa are available on site, as well as a cafe with healthy food options. For those who want to add their children to their membership, separate family locker rooms and children’s activities like dance and art classes and homework help will be available.

“It’s truly a luxury experience, but the price point isn’t like a country club,” said club manager Brett Huelsman. “Your everyday, average middle-class people can afford to be at Life Time as opposed to the country club.”

To join, single memberships start at $119 per month and members will pay a one-time initiation fee of $119.

Life Time Fitness, which owns Life Time Athletic clubs, opened its first club in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, in 1992. The chain of health clubs has expanded since then. The Cool Springs outlet has hired 100 staffers, but is looking to hire 200 more, according to general manager Brett Huelsman.

A job fair will be held beginning at 9 a.m. this Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Drury Plaza Hotel. Personal trainer, member service specialist, swim instructor, nail technician, dietitian and technician positions are open.

Matt Largen, the president and chief executive officer of Williamson, Inc., said he hoped the facility would be a draw to corporations based in Williamson County. “I can foresee partnerships with the corporate community using Life Time and their facility as an employee attraction,” he said. Largen said that while affordable chains like Planet Fitness and Anytime Fitness have an imprint in the county, this is a new kind of offering to the community: “This is more of a resort.”

