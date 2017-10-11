Private donors give $25 million to new state museum project

The Tennessee State Museum on Wednesday announced that fundraising efforts for the new museum have progressed well, with more than $25 million committed by corporations, foundations and individuals statewide during the campaign’s initial “silent phase.”

The museum will rise on the northwest corner of The Bicentennial Mall, at Jefferson Street and Rosa Parks Boulevard.

“It is exciting to have more than half of our goal committed, and we look forward to broadening our fundraising efforts now that the first phase is complete,” Tennessee State Museum Executive Director Ashley Howell said.

“A great state deserves a great museum, and we are building a 100-year museum that will provide a memorable experience to visitors of all ages,” Gov. Bill Haslam said. “I am grateful to everyone who has supported the project to date, and appreciate their commitment to this educational asset for Tennessee.” Early supporters making commitments to the new Tennessee State Museum during this initial phase of the campaign include: Clare Corson Armistead Ambassador Victor H. Ashe, II AT&T AutoZone Janet and Jim Ayers Congressman Diane Black and Dr. David L. Black BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Health Foundation Bridgestone Americas Trust Fund CoreCivic C.T.C. Jr. Trust Dollar General Literacy Foundation FedEx First Tennessee Foundation William H. Freeman Senator Bill and Tracy Frist The Frist Foundation Norma M. Gant Howard C. Gentry Many-Bears and Ernest L. Grinder HCA Healthcare Speaker Beth Harwell and Mr. Sam Harwell Crissy and Bill Haslam Haslam Family Foundations Ellen B. Hudson Sam Huffman, Jr. IBM Martha Rivers Ingram Jackson National Life Insurance Company Walter and Sarah Knestrick Rodney and Dell Lawler Pam Lewis Mr. and Mrs. Charles N. Martin, Jr. Dr. Paul and Carla McCombs Representative Gerald D. McCormick Representative Stephen K. McDaniel Stuart and Leigh Anne McWhorter Nissan North America, Inc. Deanie Parker Justin and Valere B. Potter Foundation Aubrey and Michele Preston David Preston Representative Charles M. Sargent, Jr. Tom and Jane Smith Bob and Cathy Thomas John Z.C. Thomas Representative Ron and Mrs. Laura Travis Christine Karbowiak Vanek Verizon Foundation Charles B. Welch, Jr. Anne Potter Wilson Foundation “It is also important to note that the construction and exhibit design is on time and on budget,” Haslam continued. “I am confident we are building a state museum that we will be proud of for years to come.”