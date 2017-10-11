Private donors give $25 million to new state museum project

The Tennessee State Museum on Wednesday announced that fundraising efforts for the new museum have progressed well, with more than $25 million committed by corporations, foundations and individuals statewide during the campaign’s initial “silent phase.”
The museum will rise on the northwest corner of The Bicentennial Mall, at Jefferson Street and Rosa Parks Boulevard.
“It is exciting to have more than half of our goal committed, and we look forward to broadening our fundraising efforts now that the first phase is complete,” Tennessee State Museum Executive Director Ashley Howell said.
“A great state deserves a great museum, and we are building a 100-year museum that will provide a memorable experience to visitors of all ages,” Gov. Bill Haslam said. “I am grateful to everyone who has supported the project to date, and appreciate their commitment to this educational asset for Tennessee.”
Early supporters making commitments to the new Tennessee State Museum during this initial phase of the campaign include:
Clare Corson Armistead
Ambassador Victor H. Ashe, II
AT&T
AutoZone
Janet and Jim Ayers
Congressman Diane Black and Dr. David L. Black
BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Health Foundation
Bridgestone Americas Trust Fund
CoreCivic
C.T.C. Jr. Trust
Dollar General Literacy Foundation
FedEx
First Tennessee Foundation
William H. Freeman
Senator Bill and Tracy Frist
The Frist Foundation
Norma M. Gant
Howard C. Gentry
Many-Bears and Ernest L. Grinder
HCA Healthcare
Speaker Beth Harwell and Mr. Sam Harwell
Crissy and Bill Haslam
Haslam Family Foundations
Ellen B. Hudson
Sam Huffman, Jr.
IBM
Martha Rivers Ingram
Jackson National Life Insurance Company
Walter and Sarah Knestrick
Rodney and Dell Lawler
Pam Lewis
Mr. and Mrs. Charles N. Martin, Jr.
Dr. Paul and Carla McCombs
Representative Gerald D. McCormick
Representative Stephen K. McDaniel
Stuart and Leigh Anne McWhorter
Nissan North America, Inc.
Deanie Parker
Justin and Valere B. Potter Foundation
Aubrey and Michele Preston
David Preston
Representative Charles M. Sargent, Jr.
Tom and Jane Smith
Bob and Cathy Thomas
John Z.C. Thomas
Representative Ron and Mrs. Laura Travis
Christine Karbowiak Vanek
Verizon Foundation
Charles B. Welch, Jr.
Anne Potter Wilson Foundation
“It is also important to note that the construction and exhibit design is on time and on budget,” Haslam continued. “I am confident we are building a state museum that we will be proud of for years to come.”
Haslam proposed and the Tennessee General Assembly approved $120 million in the FY 2015-2016 budget for the new museum with an additional $40 million to be raised from private sources.
The Tennessee State Museum currently hosts about 115,000 visitors each year. The new museum is expected to host more than 220,000 visitors annually, adding to the growing menu of memorable and educational opportunities Tennessee has to offer.
The new museum is slated to open in late 2018.
More information about the new Tennessee State Museum can found at tnmuseum2018.org