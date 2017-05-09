Private school commencement ceremonies start this Sunday

BY A.J. DUGGER III

The private school Class of 2017 graduation season kicks off on Sunday, May 14, with Grace Christian Academy leading the procession.

The school, on Southall Road between Franklin and Leiper’s Fork, has 32 seniors who will graduate this year.

“This is our second graduating class. Last year we had 21 students graduate,” said Alicia Jordan, assistant to the school’s headmaster, Robbie Mason. “Our enrollment increased this year by 100 students. We are excited about our 32 seniors that are graduating, and we look forward to seeing the impact God will have on their lives.”

Grace Christian Academy’s graduation will be held beginning at 4 p.m. at Grace Chapel Sanctuary 3279 Southall Rd, Franklin, TN 37064.

Currey Ingram Academy will graduate 19 students on Thursday, May 18, 2017, in a ceremony on the Quad of its 83-acre campus at 6544 Murray Lane in Brentwood. All graduates are attending college. As is tradition, every graduate will give a speech. This is the school’s 12th graduating class since opening its high school program and moving to its current campus in 2002.

85 students will graduate from Battle Ground Academy at 5 p.m. on May 21 at the campus.

“The class of 2017 represents the incredible outcomes of a BGA education,” said William Kesler, head of school. “Students have studied broadly and deeply, they have entertained us from stages, and represented the school well on the playing fields. Their leadership stems from the fact that a collection of talented, hard working, and interesting students took advantage of all the opportunities afforded them. With an average ACT score of nearly 29 and having earned an incredible $123,000 per student in merit-based college scholarships, they have also enjoyed great success because of their hard work and intellectual curiosity. They will be missed, but we know that they will carry the BGA legacy far into the future, and we wish this class the very best.”

The 120 graduating seniors from Christ Presbyterian Academy will graduate at 4 p.m. on May 28 at Christ Presbyterian Church, 2323 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN 37215.

Brentwood Academy’s 114 seniors will graduate on May 29. So far, all of the seniors are expecting to attend college.

“This is our 44th graduating class,” said Leah Hoskins, Brentwood Academy’s assistant director of communication. The commencement ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. at Brentwood Baptist Church, 777 Concord Rd, Brentwood, TN 37027.