Pro-Israel textbook activist Cardoza-Moore considers run for Congress

Laurie Cardoza-Moore, a documentary film producer, pro-Israel activist, and Franklin mother of five best known locally for challenging the content of textbooks used in social studies classes, is considering running for the House of Representatives seat now held by Rep. Marsha Blackburn, according to The Tennessee Star, a conservative Web site based in Nashville.

Cardoza-Moore pointed out content in textbooks that she said was anti-Semitic and anti-Christian. She also sought appointment in 2015 to a vacant seat on the Williamson County School Board.

Cardoza Moore is founder and president of Proclaiming Justice to the Nations a group that advocates support for Jews and Israel.

State Sen. Mark Green, a Republican from Clarksville, and Justin Kanew, a Democrat from the College Grove community, also are seeking the Tennessee District 7 seat.