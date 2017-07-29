Proceeds of huge fish fry will fund 425 backpacks, school supplies for kids in need

The 43nd annual Bethlehem UMC Fish Fry in the Grassland community north of Franklin ended up serving more than 1,800 pounds of catfish to over 3,400 guests with the proceeds helping support church missions.

The money earned is already being put to work just a week later.

On Sunday, July 30 beginning at exactly 9:30 a.m., church members will gather for a huge assembly line preparing the backpacks as well as tons of additional school supplies for area school kids.

First launched in the 1990s, the project honors the memory of church member Kathy Harris passionate that no area school child first day should begin without their own special backpack filled with fresh school supplies. Bethlehem UMC coordinates with the Williamson County system and the Franklin Special Schools District to identify children ages kindergarten through high school who need this extra assistance.

Bethlehem UMC Pastor Ryan Bennett said Bethlehem is known as the fish fry church but also known for serving its community here and abroad.

“There is nothing more thrilling than preparing to serve up fun, fellowship and catfish at the 43nd Bethlehem UMC Fish Fry, while knowing one week later, we would then be taking part of the proceeds to stuff brand new backpacks with schools supplies for kids who don’t have them,” Bennett said.

Bethlehem United Methodist Church is at 2419 Bethlehem Loop Road (37069). For more information, contact the church at (615) 794-6721 or www.bethlehemumc.com.