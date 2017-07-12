Professional vocalist will team up with actress in musical theater camps

Professional vocalist and artistic director Julia Nolan (www.julianolan.com) will be presenting three musical theater camps in Franklin during July.

All camps are open to the public. Nolan’s experience includes performing at the Lee Greenwood Theatre, Carnegie Hall, Opryland and Tokyo Disney. Her voice has been featured in commercials for Maybelline and Yoplait, and she has directed regional theater productions and showcases across the country. Her youth camps offer a rare opportunity for local children to work with a versatile theater professional. Nolan will be joined by Mia Rose Lynn, a professional singer-songwriter and actress (www.miaroselynne.com).

The camps are as follows:

Disney Favorites Performing Arts Camps

Participants are coached as they sing and dance through the best Disney movie musical numbers, including tunes and dances from classics like Mary Poppins and contemporary hits like Moana. Daily instruction will include singing, dancing and acting in preparation for a special showcase performance at the end of the week.

The camp for ages 3-6 will be held July 17-21 at the Franklin Recreation Complex, 1120 Hillsboro Rd., from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. daily ($200, #9962), with a performance open to the public on Friday, July 21 at 12 p.m. Register on line at www.wcparksandrec.com.

Give My Regards to Broadway

Designed for theatre-loving kids ages 7-18, this summer intensive is all about popular Broadway show tunes. The five-day camp encourages aspiring artists with a variety of small group classes. All levels of experience are welcome. The Broadway camp will be held July 24-28 at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center, 112 Everbright Ave. in Franklin, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily ($200, #9963), with a high-energy show that will be open to the public at 2 p.m. on July 28. Register at www.wcparksandrec.com.

Lights, Camera, Music!

This camp will celebrate 100 years of movie music — the Golden Era of Hollywood — with musical numbers in a stage performance. Learn how a production is put together, and how to develop your talents.

The 5-day camp is for ages 7-18 and includes a practice CD, lyric booklet and 25 hours of professional instruction. Lights, Camera, Music! will be held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily, July 31-Aug. 4 at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center, 112 Everbright Ave. in Franklin, ($200, #9964), with public performances at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Aug. 4. Register at www.wcparksandrec.com.