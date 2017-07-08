Professor to tell about project to repatriate Mexican War dead

A history professor will speak on “Middle Tennesseans in the Mexican War and Repatriating those Killed in Action at the 1846 Battle of Monterrey” on Saturday, July 15, before the Middle Tennessee Genealogical Society.

The meeting is free and open to the public, beginning at 1 p.m. at the Brentwood Public Library, 8109 Concord Rd., Brentwood, TN 37027.

Derek Frisby, PhD, a Middle Tennessee State University professor of history and international relations, will give the presentation.

Frisby is a Middle Tennessee native, veteran of the United States Marine Corps, a Distinguished MTSU Alumnus, as well as a past recipient of a “Ruthie” award for being voted Favorite MTSU Professor. He has appeared in the National Geographic Channel’s Civil War Series, “Civil Warriors.”

Frisby is currently working on a project to ultimately repatriate the remains of U.S. soldiers killed and buried in Monterrey, Mexico, using genealogy and DNA analysis. Many of these soldiers were Middle Tennesseans.

The Genealogical Society is welcoming anyone who might have an ancestor who served or perhaps died in the Mexican War, or anyone interested in the role Middle Tennesseans played in its outcome to attend and perhaps assist in the research project.

For more information,visit www.mtgs.org.