“Property Brothers” Wednesday premiere to feature Franklin-based design contractor

A design-build firm based in Franklin will be featured in the first three episodes of the new season of HGTV’s popular show “Property Brothers.”

The show, which premieres Wednesday at 8 p.m., will follow Whitestone Enterprises, whose team has renovated three homes as their owners prepare to place them on the market. Whitestone specializes in high-end renovations, outdoor additions and custom home design.

Whitestone president and founder Chris Veal says he is a fan of the show, which stars twin brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott as its contractors. So when he was contacted by the show’s executive producer, he jumped at the chance to work with the brothers, though he had his reservations.

“Being a contractor and a builder, it’s an interesting dynamic watching some of the TV shows,” Veal said. “I was a little bit skeptical going in how much the brothers knew what they were doing, but they were actually really dialed in. It was refreshing.”

Veal said the process of working with the TV show was different from what he was used to: “Trying to coordinate a TV production in the middle of a construction site seems like oil and water,” Veal said, though, “they were professional to work with, and it was a very easy process to be involved with. They were accommodating and thankful for the work we did for them.”

Two of the renovated houses are in East Nashville, and one is within the 840 loop in south Franklin, Veal said.

As for what viewers can expect in the first three episodes, Veal said he couldn’t give away too much, but, “There were some pretty dramatic makeovers. The feedback from the clients on all three of them, they were pretty much blown away,” he said.

Whitestone is giving away a Jenn-Air 30″ over-the-range microwave oven to celebrate their premiere. Any new Whitestone followers on Twitter (@GCWhitestone), Instagram (whitestoneenterprises) and Facebook (@whitestoneenterprises) between Tuesday and the episode’s airtime at 8:00 p.m. Central Standard Time Wednesday will be entered to win.