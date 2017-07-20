Property transfers as of July 11, 2017

PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF 11 JULY 2017

37027

855 Windstone Boulevard, Brentwood, Windstone; Buyer: Mara L and Nicholas V Flanagan; Seller: Davis Properties of TN LLC; $2,468,001.

1322 General MacArthur Drive, Brentwood, Concord Country Estates; Buyer: Penny Elaine and Wesley Brett Brown; Seller: Julie Jayne; $400,000.

307 High Lea Road, Brentwood, River Oaks; Buyer: Lindsey A and Ryan C Jacobs; Seller: Amanda H and Taylor C McGown II; $789,000.

8 Medalist Court, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Pernell-Karl Subban; Seller: Frank Rev Living Trust; $885,000.

754 Rolling Fork Drive, Brentwood, Brentwood Close; Buyer: Julia H and Craig M Martin; Seller: Julie Karel Elkin and Michael S Wadkins; $656,328.

903 Edmondson Pike, Brentwood, Burchfields; Buyer: Michelle and Sam Cayford; Seller: Wanda V and Mark V Burchfield; $599,900.

9808 Glenmore Lane, Brentwood, Owl Creek; Buyer: Obiageli Afoma and Chukwudinma Chiedu Nnodu; Seller: Beazer Homes LLC; $610,925.

8219 Falmouth Court, Brentwood, Twin Springs; Buyer: Yu Du and Sichen Chang; Seller: Ashley and Arjun Seth; $438,000.

9544 Equestrian Lane, Brentwood, Beech Grove Farms; Buyer: Susan L and Stephen D Boyett; Seller: Jacquelina Marie and Craig Emmett Herrod; $1,145,000.

6408 Wildwood Valley Drive, Brentwood, Wildwood Estates; Buyer: Ramie Young and Eric E Tieles; Seller: Jean Shelton Walls; $550,000.

8006 Vaden Drive, Brentwood, Brentwood Meadows; Buyer: Deepa J and Jeffrey M Zavatsky; Seller: Gerald N Spraker; $665,000.

9557 Dresden Square, Brentwood, Taramore; Buyer: Suneetha Vadlapati; Seller: Pulte Homes Tennessee LP; $612,319.

9543 Equestrian Lane, Brentwood, Beech Grove Farms; Buyer: Elizabeth W and David R Jones; Seller: Mary I and Darrell K Massengale; $685,000.

8109 Shady Place, Brentwood, Brenthaven; Buyer: Amy and Jason Randall; Seller: Na Lin and Xiangdong D Fang; $710,700.

520 Childe Harolds Lane, Brentwood, Fountainbrooke; Buyer: LaShanda and Jeffrey Morris; Seller: Hodge Family Rev Living Trust; $625,000.

1763 MacAllan Drive, Brentwood, Glen Abbey; Buyer: Laura and James A Owens; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $850,100.

1415 Plantation Drive, Brentwood, Brentwood South; Buyer: Jennifer Lynn and Timothy John Brandt; Seller: Adrienne Nicole and Jay Tyler Pennington; $587,500.

8311 Alamo Road, Brentwood, Crockett Hills; Buyer: Jill L and Brigham C Freeze; Seller: Melissa and Kirk Davidson; $783,500.

5113 Country Club Drive, Brentwood, Brentwood Country Club; Buyer: Sandy B McDougal; Seller: Linda A and John B Adcock; $636,300.

9537 Whitby Crest Court, Brentwood, Taramore; Buyer: Candice Turner and Joseph R Olechowski; Seller: Pulte Homes Tennessee LP; $873,370.

638 Post Oak Circle, Brentwood, McGavock Farms; Buyer: Amy L and Blake R Newton; Seller: Amy R and James E Cotton; $1,140,000.

9590 Liberty Church Road, Brentwood; Buyer: Joy A and Michael P Giggie; Seller: Jessica Hagler; $725,000.

1804 Williamson Court #108, Brentwood, Commerce Place; Buyer: Mark B Dudycha; Seller: Neeru and Anil K Jain; $490,000.

623 Calverton Lane, Brentwood, Wetherbrooke; Buyer: Michelle and Berk A Sensoy; Seller: Cynthia A and Jimmy D Victory Jr; $859,900.

832 Windstone Boulevard, Brentwood, Windstone; Buyer: Essy and Nasrin Kazemi; Seller: 832 Windstone Boulevard Trust; $1,507,000.

Lots 219, 220, and 227 on Fordgate Crossing, Brentwood, Morgan Farms; Buyer: Drees Premier Homes Inc; Seller: Forestar (USA) Real Estate Group Inc; $600,000.

37046

6782 Falls Ridge Lane, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Amy and Karl Fensch; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $622,502.

Horton Highway, College Grove; Buyer: Rose and Scott C Walter; Seller: Caroline Isbey and Allen L Russell; $100,000.

6662 Cross Keys Road, College Grove; Buyer: TTS Holdings LLP; Seller: Charleen Lee and Joe M Hill; $5,500,000.

Cox Road, College Grove, Hideaway at Arrington; Buyer: Jayme and John Hull; Seller: Hideaway Development LLC; $232,655.

Lots 101, 315, 316, and 218 on Falls Ridge Lane, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Jones Co of TN LLC; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $509,065.

8505 Highland Rim Court, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Carole A and Harold A Kergosien; Seller: Elizabeth Mullins Scarvey; $911,315.

8621 Belladonna Drive, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Courtney and Brandon Rickman; Seller: TVG TN I LLC; $209,000.

37062

7168 Triple Crown Lane, Fairview, Heartland Reserve; Buyer: Darla and Brian Bartee; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $408,020.

7214 Kerry Court, Fairview, Kyles Creek Estates; Buyer: MCLS Investments LLC; Seller: Marlin Chapman; $29,900.

Hunting Camp Road, Fairview; Buyer: John Q Horner; Seller: Fairview Properties LLC; $107,000.

7149 Triple Crown Lane, Fairview, Heartland Reserve; Buyer: Rhodora and Kurt Steward; Seller: Kelly and Gavin George; $864,900.

7360 Taylor Road, Fairview; Buyer: Jennifer Ortega and David John Beck; Seller: Augusta Tidwell; $420,000.

7204 Glenwood Drive, Fairview, Kingwood; Buyer: Joseph M Eleniewski; Seller: Stacie and Rick Rardon; $375,000.

7182 Wiley Circle Road, Fairview, Western Woods Village; Buyer: Debra and Michael Kerwin; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $252,990.

7108 Santi Court, Fairview, Springway; Buyer: Gregory W Neuffer; Seller: Kimberly D and Adam L Choate; $269,900.

7362 Cox Pike, Fairview; Buyer: Alissa Toews and Trevor Matthews; Seller: Timothy Baxter; $205,000.

37064

326 Circuit Road, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Stonebridge Homes LLC; Seller: Luna Custom Homes LLC; $135,000.

3042 Blossom Trail Lane, Franklin, Blossom Park; Buyer: Stacey and Jared Haslam; Seller: Insignia Homes LLC; $624,463.

609 Tywater Crossing Boulevard, Franklin, Tywater Crossing; Buyer: Genea S and Robert C Crockett; Seller: Kelly D and Joshua G Neal; $489,000.

5041 Montelena Drive, Franklin, Chardonnay; Buyer: Kristin and Joshua Cobb; Seller: Amy L and Christopher J Amella; $650,000.

3171 Tristan Drive, Franklin, Franklin Green; Buyer: Leonela and Jameson Runnels; Seller: Dragan Stancevic; $362,500.

3242 Kinnard Springs Road, Franklin, Kinnard Springs; Buyer: Becky H and Ronald R Davis; Seller: Tina and Wayland E Thompson; $1,289,000.

1005 Clifton Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Laurie and Michael P McDaniel; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $612,671.

353 Natchez Street, Franklin; Buyer: Stephanie Dixon; Seller: Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury Counties; $245,000.

228 Strahl Street, Franklin; Buyer: Jennifer and Greer William Brinkman; Seller: Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury Counties; $293,000.

665 Watson Branch Drive, Franklin, Maplewood; Buyer: Katie Frances and Jeffrey Ryan Lux; Seller: Michelle Stuart; $360,000.

2206 Creekside Lane, Franklin, Oakwood Estates; Buyer: Denise and Thomas Jacob Carringer; Seller: Jacqueline and Danny J Sekelsky; $525,000.

501 Murfreesboro Pike, Franklin; Buyer: Garden Gate Development LLC; Seller: Jane McCall Montague; $900,000.

124 Cadet Lane, Franklin, Cadet Homes; Buyer: Joshua Lloyd; Seller: Camilla L and Bruce A Kryder; $165,000.

Lots 105, 110, and 115 on Blackwell Lane, Franklin, Weatherford Estates; Buyer: Drees Premier Homes Inc; Seller: Forestar (USA) Real Estate Group Inc; $525,000.

1331 Jewell Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Amanda P and John Agnitsch; Seller: Patricia L and Jonathan F Terry; $685,000.

1309 State Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Brook and Patrick J McGettigan; Seller: Nancy Hansen; $840,000.

145 Creekstone Boulevard, Franklin, Creekstone Commons; Buyer: Alin Coviltir; Seller: Jenny and Brady Upton; $414,900.

672 Springlake Drive, Franklin, Willowsprings; Buyer: Nicolas and Brandi M Ryan; Seller: Kristen N and Bradley M Carter; $559,900.

1402 Amesbury Lane, Franklin, Preserve at Echo Estates; Buyer: Sarah E and Jeffrey T Hodrick; Seller: Emily J and Michael A Plumley; $350,741.

4013 Tomich Drive, Franklin, Echelon; Buyer: Jody Jae Stanley and Laurence B Kitto; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders; $413,592.

527 Finnhorse Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Megan Neal and David W Whitson; Seller: Britta and Mark Roper; $527,500.

2048 General Martin Lane, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Holly Bailey; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $564,575.

500 Countrywood Drive, Franklin, Riverview Park; Buyer: Margaret and Kenneth Evans; Seller: Catherine and Brian Hourigan; $300,000.

131 Grove Lane, Franklin, Polk Place; Buyer: Katherine E and John M Boyd; Seller: Lisa M and Michael F Eagle; $485,000.

3192 Boxley Valley Road, Franklin; Buyer: Rachel Kaminek; Seller: Suzanne H Marley; $464,000.

229 Snowden Street West, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Christopher Pernishek; Seller: Boulevard Building Group LLC; $699,900.

3188 Vera Valley Road, Franklin, Spencer Hall; Buyer: Amy L and Timothy J Cleary; Seller: Constance E and David L Edwards; $408,000.

1559 Westhaven Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Kelli and Kent Gonzalez; Seller: Andrew Brittan; $959,000.

462 Wire Grass Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Gerald N Spraker Jr; Seller: Katie E and John F Myers; $688,000.

302 Salem Court, Franklin, Willowsprings; Buyer: Damaris R and James A Mosley; Seller: Judith N and Kenny J Looney; $549,000.

1223 Carriage Park Drive, Franklin, Carriage Park Condos; Buyer: Amber J Bartley; Seller: Mary Catherine R Slater; $292,500.

1425 Clairmonte Circle, Franklin, Clairmonte; Buyer: Lauren M and Bradley M Kelly; Seller: Valerie and Andrew E Green; $364,946.

3080 Mallory Lane, Franklin, Cool Springs Corner; Buyer: Waffle House Inc; Seller: Lowes Home Centers Inc; $800,000.

1032 Hornsby Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Michelle Gadson Arnold; Seller: Brenley Crossing Partners LLC; $542,451.

400 Forrest Park Circle, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Deborah and Simon Vermooten; Seller: Brandon Robert Kelly and Austin William Kelly; $395,000.

1026 Scouting Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Yee Hong Yap and Muhamma Sohail Yousaf; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $419,904.

5005 Rockport Avenue, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Stream Valley Franklin LLC; $85,699.

519 Countrywood Drive, Franklin, Riverview Park; Buyer: Paula Pike; Seller: Donne-Lynn and Howard Greiner; $280,000.

307 Passage Lane, Franklin, Tywater Crossing; Buyer: Jennifer N Gilpin and Kyle C Day; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $450,976.

253 Messenger Lane, Franklin, Tywater Crossing; Buyer: David R Ware; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $440,187.

226 Bancroft Cove, Franklin, Rogersshire; Buyer: Colleen Lozak and Travis Hoppe; Seller: Suzanne and Jason Cox; $443,500.

160 Sontag Drive, Franklin, Polk Place; Buyer: Judith A and Martin W Chmura; Seller: Candice T and Joseph R Olechowski; $464,500.

122 Worthy Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Maria D and Joshua D Schoonover; Seller: Crystal Louise and Leslie Matthew Smart; $535,000.

4901 Buds Farm Lane, Franklin, Ivan Creek; Buyer: Alison and Roger Baum; Seller: Laura and Mark McGill; $780,000.

1110 Westhaven Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Janet Ward; Seller: Christine and Michael Wellman; $575,000.

226 Cedar Drive, Franklin, Hill Estates; Buyer: Christina Lee Melendy and Theodore Randall Sanders; Seller: Theresa D and Michael D Benedikter; $235,000.

3013 Rural Plains Circle, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Rebecca Lovell and Alex Miller; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $350,900.

2340 Henpeck Lane, Franklin; Buyer: Jennifer L and Alfred J Amor III; Seller: Richard Duane Ward; $350,000.

528 Pearre Springs Way, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Teresa C and John Edward Carsell; Seller: Kathleen M Sigmund and Tamera L Brooks; $640,000.

7465 South Harpeth Road, Franklin; Buyer: Cynthia A Garvey and Eddie K Wilson; Seller: Ann and Alan Sanders; $815,000.

37067

2030 Turning Wheel Lane, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Keely K Nall and John T White; Seller: Sheila McCullough; $255,000.

1255 Park Run Drive, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Aurea and Theodore Straub; Seller: Denise L Smith; $257,000.

7007 Sunrise Circle, Franklin, Morningside; Buyer: Jessalyn H Ziegler; Seller: The Estate of Etta Louise Williams; $305,000.

1704 Liberty Pike, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Carol M and Tim L Caldwell; Seller: Dana Lynn and Daniel Edward Lisowski; $489,900.

400 Tinnan Avenue, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Kristine A and James Carollo; Seller: Holly S Bailey; $650,000.

7501 Tullamore Court, Franklin, Abington Ridge; Buyer: Julie and Jason Orr; Seller: Corrie Cutrer and Robert W Fritts; $617,000.

800 Callahan Place, Franklin, Cheswicke Farm; Buyer: Latonya and Derwin Jackson; Seller: Stephanie A and Eric J Chesher; $475,000.

1367 Liberty Pike, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Kimberly A Willie; Seller: Mitchell S Elliott; $395,000.

1451 Casner Lane, Franklin, Amelia Park; Buyer: Courtney Marie and Michael E Broy; Seller: Pulte Homes Tennessee LP; $428,779.

207 Big Ben Court, Franklin, Royal Oaks; Buyer: Stacy R and Chris S Rodriguez; Seller: John F Beaumont; $345,000.

113 Wynthrope Way, Franklin, Wynthrope; Buyer: Nikoo E Paydar and Andrew F Shelton; Seller: Sergio Corbo and Micol Cecchi; $725,000.

315 Canton Stone Drive, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Amy R and James E Cotton; Seller: Audrey W and Robert Hammon Jr; $730,000.

Lots 19, 142, and 160 on Clovercroft Preserve Drive, Franklin, Clovercroft Preserve; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Clovercroft Preserve LLC; $471,000.

219 Waterbury Circle, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Erin Teresa and Troy Jonathan Grivna; Seller: Karen E and Lyle E Hill; $650,000.

1533 Towne Park Lane, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Linda L and Harvey B Niell; Seller: Les Lazarus; $468,000.

301 Tinnan Avenue, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Charlotte and Jeffrey Wolfe; Seller: Jayme Lee Hull Rev Trust and John M Hull Rev Trust; $573,000.

6109 Abington Ridge Court, Franklin, Abington Ridge; Buyer: Sheng Chieh Lin; Seller: Nathaniel H Mason Jr; $510,000.

37069

1315 Moher Boulevard, Franklin, Gateway Village; Buyer: Katherine and Keith Ashley; Seller: Kelsey and Kyle Kupecky; $384,000.

107 Harlinsdale Court, Franklin, Harlinsdale Manor; Buyer: Patricia Horrell-Jacobs and Jeremy Brent Jacobs; Seller: Premier Homes LLC; $1,199,990.

3013 Helmsdale Lane, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Maria de los A Rogue P and Luis E Rosas-Vidal; Seller: Marion Boenheim; $388,000.

1530 Amesbury Lane, Franklin, Echo Estates; Buyer: Jessy M and Anthony L Blaine; Seller: PSP Echo Partners LLC; $425,000.

1030 Simmons Lane, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Nicole Kiana Griffith; Seller: Patrick M Cucuzza; $381,000.

140 Crestfield Place, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Mei Xiu Jiang and Jian Wu Lou; Seller: Alisa S and James D Wamble; $355,000.

240 Arrowhead Road, Franklin; Buyer: Sunshine Girl Trust; Seller: Tammy Williams and Mike Ribeiro; $1,200,000.

1104 Murray Creek Lane, Franklin, Montpier Farms; Buyer: Heidi and Neil Parrish; Seller: Steven V Yates; $395,000.

1101 Athena Court, Franklin, Hillsboro Cove; Buyer: Larisa and Phillip Featherstone; Seller: Legend Homes LLC; $1,300,000.

109 Scarlet Park Court, Franklin, Carolina Close; Buyer: Elizabeth Green and Timothy Elliot Nagy; Seller: Penny and Mark B Myers; $1,050,000.

400 Essex Park Circle, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Stacey Elaine and Kevin Randall Chapman; Seller: Deborah W and Trey W Dockery; $382,500.

2340 Clare Park Drive, Franklin, Gateway Village; Buyer: Jacquelynn D Marlowe; Seller: William Corrie Bibb III; $400,000.

37135

1948 Burke Hollow Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Deise Mari R and Carlos A Duque-Estrade Jr; Seller: Noffsinger Family Trust; $990,000.

254 Norfolk Lane, Nolensville, McFarlin Woods; Buyer: Sandra Ann and Robert P Brown; Seller: Patricia W and John A Kuzmik; $395,100.

4656 Sawmill Place, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Wendy R and Steven T Perkins; Seller: Carol D and Gregory A Phillips; $540,000.

10 vacant lots on York Road, Nolensville, Telfair; Buyer: Drees Premier Homes Inc; Seller: CCD Oldsmith Singleton LLC; $717,750.

Lots 86, 152, and 155 on Vickery Park Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Barlow Builders LLC; Seller: Forestar (USA) Real Estate Group Inc; $279,012.

709 Calmore Court, Nolensville, Burkitt Village; Buyer: Pamela Riddle and Michael Tyler Ellis; Seller: Yazdian Development Group Inc; $484,900.

899 Redstone Lane, Nolensville, Burkitt Village; Buyer: Celestia and Dacia Jean Ware; Seller: On Point Construction Co Inc; $501,650.

1214 Countryside Road, Nolensville, Stonebrook; Buyer: Laura B and Marcus A Chavarria; Seller: Christine A Murphy; $218,000.

5154 Falling Water Road, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Jamie and John Brannen; Seller: DAC Homebuilders LLC; $608,844.

716 Cranberry Lane, Nolensville, Ballenger Farms; Buyer: Raniah R Abdallah and Adry Tawfik; Seller: Prathima and Sudhir Bandi; $405,000.

4004 Hebron Trace P Drive, Nolensville, Bent Creek Townhomes; Buyer: Lori G Grover; Seller: Kelly E Radford and Andrew L R Keller; $283,500.

2308 Carouth Court, Nolensville, Winterset Woods; Buyer: Jeong Ho Ma; Seller: Heidi Smithson and Gregory Ryan Compton; $400,000.

York Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Drees Premier Homes Inc; Seller: CCS Oldsmith Singleton LLC; $912,048.

2082 Delaware Drive, Nolensville, Winterset Woods; Buyer: Katie C Pisapia and Adam M Shoenfeld; Seller: Sarah B Lopacinski; $550,000.

37174

3612 Ashworth Court, Spring Hill, Haynes Crossing; Buyer: Susan and Chris J Mannino; Seller: Renae and Jack Lee Taylor; $225,600.

2291 Jo Ann Drive, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Estates; Buyer: Rubi Acevedo and Jose A Garcia; Seller: Kimberly Berlingeri; $190,000.

4012 Amber Way, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Estates; Buyer: Brittany N and Buddy L Reno; Seller: Melanie and Ricardo Ponton; $206,200.

2134 Carlton Lane, Spring Hill, Picketts Ridge; Buyer: Sarari One Asset Co LLC; Seller: Nicholas J Nelson; $241,000.

2921 Sams Court, Spring Hill, Pipkin Hills; Buyer: Ruben and Jose Olivares-Sanchez; Seller: Lori Jo and Matthew T Brown; $245,000.

1385 Round Hill Lane, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Place; Buyer: Caroline E and George P Torgeson; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $484,013.

1018 Neal Crest Circle, Spring Hill, Buckner Crossing; Buyer: Schaundra and James Walton; Seller: Cynthia R and Jeremy D Search; $342,000.

2504 Euclid Drive, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Wendy and Christopher Durik; Seller: Alicia Cruz de Rodriguez; $216,000.

6009 Dupont Cove, Spring Hill, Woodside; Buyer: Jeffrey Spurlock; Seller: Shayna L and John T Wood Jr; $244,500.

401 Oldenburg Road, Spring Hill, Benington; Buyer: Amanda Elizabeth and Christopher L Lilius; Seller: Barlow Builders; $717,900.

4049 Haversack Drive, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Patricia Kay Hill and Lelah Catherine Hill; Seller: R G Custom Homes LLC; $445,000.

2979 Stewart Campbell Point, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Michael Gary Lee; Seller: Clark Custom Homes LLC; $554,900.

1000 Glessner Drive, Spring Hill, Glennmont; Buyer: Renae and Jack L Taylor; Seller: Kendie K and Eric S Phagan; $380,000.

1822 Nantes Court, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Melissa Kay and Karl Jason; Seller: Dennis R Collins; $370,000.

3006 Brisbane Court, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Jennifer and Terry Goulder; Seller: Darlene L and David E Hardy; $499,700.

2239 Jo Ann Drive, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Estates; Buyer: Janna and John Woodason; Seller: Judy D Keeter; $212,000.

2015 Autumn Ridge Way, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Connie Elaine and Michael Lover; Seller: Enterprises LLC D/B/A Landmark Co; $619,900.

2016 Prescott Way, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Ashley E and Josua B Arnold; Seller: Jodie M and Michael C Adair; $246,500.

2002 Morton Drive, Spring Hill, Willowvale at Harvey Springs; Buyer: Summer S and Nicholas S Walden; Seller: Lori E and Ryan W Grigsby; $329,900.

1014 Aenon Circle, Spring Hill, Crossing at Wades Grove; Buyer: Sharra M Luke and Benjamin I Atria Aguirre; Seller: April Kimberly Sackos; $365,000.

4006 Farmville Court, Spring Hill, Wakefield; Buyer: Pamela Beverly; Seller: Cheri L Wessels; $358,500.

2163 Spring Hill Circle, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Estates; Buyer: Jaime Alcala; Seller: Sharon L and Larry W Reed; $230,000.

4127 Miles Johnson Parkway, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Joanna and Russell Creager; Seller: Clark Custom Homes LLC; $464,900.

3015 Yellow Brick Court, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Frances Susanne Coles; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $348,616.

1633 Fair House Road, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Place; Buyer: Jeffrey Jordan; Seller: Elizabeth and Scott Witt; $437,000.

6049 Sanmar Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Kathryn L and Robert T Ferenc II; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $403,391.

3194 Appian Way, Spring Hill, Benevento; Buyer: Neda and Abdulah Khan Baharloo; Seller: Amanda and Michael Camfield; $418,000.

4036 Haversack Drive, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Yessenia A Lendos and Adin L Turcios Posantes; Seller: Enterprises LLC; $489,900.

228 Audrey Drive, Spring Hill, Hamptons at Campbell Station; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Tenn Contractors Inc; $59,740.

203 Burnwick Court, Spring Hill, Cooper Ridge; Buyer: Kathryn C and Randy L Willis; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $349,695.

1006 Misty Morn Circle, Spring Hill, Highlands at Campbell Station; Buyer: Kay L and John P Merchant; Seller: Claude R Pythress Jr; $233,500.

211 Oldbury Private Lane, Spring Hill, Shirebrook; Buyer: James Halstead Smith; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $256,185.

37179

2997 Americus Drive, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Lisa Michelle and Michael F Eagle; Seller: Christine M and Stephen M Brown; $395,000.

Bear Creek Road, Thompsons Station; Buyer: James Stroud; Seller: Painted Springs Land LLC; $25,000.

2305 Durham Trail Drive, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Laura Katherine Melton and Tyler Hellard; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $381,500.

4034 Grace Creek Valley, Thompsons Station, Grace Creek Valley; Buyer: RGPB LLC; Seller: R & J Land Co LLC; $219,900.

3566 Creamery Bridge Road, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Legacy Homes of TN LLC; Seller: Blueprint Properties LLC; $155,000.

2607 Westerham, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: April Sackos; Seller: Tracy Jean Collom 2014 Rev Trust; $409,000.

2804 Cabin Run Bridge Road, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Amy Lynn and Jason S Mangus; Seller: Meritage Homes of TN Inc; $545,298.

2705 Cabin Run Bridge Road, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Nancy and William Welch Jr; Seller: Arnold Homes LLC; $686,767.

2501 Westerham Way, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Nirali Shah; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $451,454.

4010 Danes Drive, Thompsons Station, Crowne Pointe; Buyer: Cara and Jarod Prior; Seller: Shelly S and William L Bosarge Jr; $397,500.

1104 Newpath Court, Thompsons Station, Newport Crossing; Buyer: Chris Andrea and Michael Forkuo; Seller: Neda and Abdulah Khan Baharloo; $240,000.

2553 Milton Lane, Thompsons Station, Cameron Farms; Buyer: Jolie and Steven Gilchrist; Seller: Julie N and Warren D Pardue; $320,000.

2810 Preakness Court, Thompsons Station, Churchill Farms; Buyer: Lakoye Yalaine and Torey Dian Lee King; Seller: Jarod M Prior; $320,000.

1591 Hampshire Place, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Amy and John Thrash; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $249,755.

1020 McKenna Drive, Thompsons Station, Newport Valley; Buyer: Tammy and Danny Leverette; Seller: Leslie M Anderson; $168,886.

3562 Creamery Bridge Road, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Laura and Michael Lachance; Seller: Legacy Homes of TN LLC; $667,900.

1016 Becket Circle, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Nicole and Paul Johnson; Seller: Sheila and Grant Baldwin; $475,000.

1581 Hampshire Place, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Susan and Rodney M Riley; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $251,695.