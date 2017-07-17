Property transfers as of July 5, 2017

PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF 05 JULY 2017

37027

9455 Thorndale Drive, Brentwood, Chenoweth; Buyer: Irena and Oleg Baranets; Seller: Mary K and Brian J Smith; $588,000.

1860 Barnstaple Lane, Brentwood, Morgan Farms; Buyer: Melinda S and Michael A Lorenz; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $979,987.

6015 Johnson Chapel Road, Brentwood, River Oaks; Buyer: Jody Y Moody and Samantha A Moody; Seller: Lucie and Stephen Faffanti; $685,000.

663 Old Orchard Drive, Brentwood, McGavock Farms; Buyer: Christina L MacMurdo-France and Daniel J France; Seller: Michael Louis Duffer; $899,900.

1755 Ethan Lane, Brentwood, Raintree Forest South; Buyer: Natalia and Kevin M Boyce; Seller: Milkyoung Yang; $702,000.

9417 Cave Springs Drive, Brentwood, Williams Grove; Buyer: Andrea K and Howard Graham Swafford III; Seller: Claire T and Mark A Haden; $524,900.

9555 Normandy Way, Brentwood, Beech Grove Farms; Buyer: Trena J Wade; Seller: Mary K and Vincent M Price; $635,000.

7017 Nolensville Road, Brentwood; Buyer: Heartland Federal Credit Union; Seller: Stone Higgs & Drexler PC; $185,000.

2142 Key Drive, Brentwood, Hunterwood; Buyer: Christine and Matthew McWatters; Seller: Marcia A and Thomas G Finlay; $530,250.

101 Clearfield Drive, Brentwood, Mooreland Estates; Buyer: Jane Payne Mundy; Seller: Sherrie Lynn and Rodger Weller; $265,000.

5210 Williamsburg Road, Brentwood, Meadow Lake; Buyer: Stephanie M and Steven M Baas; Seller: Jemma Simmons-Hurst and Michael T Hurst; $680,000.

1464 Marcasite Drive, Brentwood, Woodlands at Copperstone; Buyer: Mary Mina and Sameh L Nashed; Seller: Helen and Thomas E Garrett; $680,000.

8135 Moores Lane, Brentwood, El Dorado Acres; Buyer: Hussain Iqbal; Seller: Penny E and Brett Wesley Brown; $330,000.

6105 Paddock Place, Brentwood, River Oaks; Buyer: Abigail and Matthew C Neff; Seller: Jane B and R Stephen Richards; $956,000.

1021 Falling Leaf Circle, Brentwood, Windstone; Buyer: Cynthia and Jimmy Victory; Seller: Kathryn L and Arthur R Jacobs; $1,245,000.

1606 Newstead Terrace, Brentwood, Fountainbrooke; Buyer: Ridgemont Homes LLC; Seller: Norfolk Homes of Nashville Inc; $160,000.

8013 Wikle Road East, Brentwood, Brenthaven; Buyer: Courtney and Kenneth Richard Hammons; Seller: Lowanda M and Billy D Evans; $484,000.

1825 Legacy Cove Lane, Brentwood, Taramore; Buyer: Lydia R and Zachary J Belcher; Seller: Robyn Elaine and Jeffrey S Mastroleo; $820,000.

101 Breaker Circle, Brentwood, Courtside at Southern Woods; Buyer: Aylin Ozgener; Seller: Janna M Arnott and Howard A Frank; $480,000.

501 Clear Water Drive, Brentwood, Shadow Creek; Buyer: Lynn Loveless and Larry E Martin; Seller: Linda and John Pettit; $481,000.

5005 Fountainhead Drive, Brentwood, Fountainhead; Buyer: Camie T and John Harlon Fields; Seller: Lanell and M Todd Story; $730,000.

5203 Heathrow Hills Drive, Brentwood, Heathrow Hills; Buyer: Traci Schubert-Barret and Thomas Anthony Barret; Seller: Jennifer and Matthew Denmark Rev Trust; $1,350,000.

37046

8291 Haley Road, College Grove; Buyer: Gran Family Rev Trust; Seller: Judy and Louis Gutting; $1,560,000.

6540 Bethesda Heights Lane, College Grove; Buyer: Devan S Arman and Alexander W Jones; Seller: LCG Property LLC; $130,000.

8539 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Beasely Construction & Assoc LLC; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $209,900.

6472 Cox Road, College Grove; Buyer: Hideaway Development LLC; Seller: The Estate of Katherine Garrett; $235,000.

8633 Belladonna Drive, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Morgan and Robert Orgain; Seller: TVG TE I LLC; $232,750.

6648 Edgemoore Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Jennifer L and David B Allen; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $577,138.

6705 Pleasant Gate Lane, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Brentwood Communities; $104,525.

8601 Belladonna Drive, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Ronald W McDowell; Seller: TVG TN I LLC; $221,250.

8460 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Ronald W McDowell; Seller: TVG TN I LLC; $146,500.

6829 Pleasant Gate Lane, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Shannon and Bradt Luke; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $449,515.

37062

7208 Dianne Drive, Fairview, Dogwood Hills; Buyer: Phanmaha and Thomas Lee Gray; Seller: Kimberly Erin and Andrew Ryan Delke; $250,000.

7102 Wiley Court, Fairview, Runyon; Buyer: Trina L and Roger O Perez; Seller: Tanya and Daniel Pfeiffer; $494,000.

7346 Planters Road, Fairview, Meadows at Fairview; Buyer: Rachel E Wright; Seller: Karen Jenkins and Michelle Kirkelie; $140,000.

7109 Wheat Road, Fairview, Meadows at Fairview; Buyer: Patricia Mae Trent; Seller: Trisha Bastin; $152,000.

7119 Sutton Place, Fairview, Dogwood Hills; Buyer: Jenny Horner; Seller: Carolynn A and Robert T Remington; $294,500.

7320 Hidden Lake Circle, Fairview, Hidden Lake; Buyer: David A Jones; Seller: Patricia A Murdoch; $240,000.

7526 King Road, Fairview, Westview Estates; Buyer: Ruth Allison Songer and Frank R Gross Jr; Seller: Christopher Lee May; $280,900.

7316 Hidden Lake Circle, Fairview, Hidden Lake; Buyer: Anna Nicole and Benton Royce Pittman; Seller: John P Walker Jr; $267,500.

Lots 14, 15, and 16 on Holly Leaf Way, Fairview, Deervalley Downs; Buyer: Ole South Properties Inc; Seller: Global Trust Investment Co LLC; $130,500.

7309 Meadow Wood Court, Fairview, Meadow Wood Place; Buyer: Heather and Matthew Kenser; Seller: Darla D and Brian Bartee; $277,000.

7206 Adams Drive, Fairview; Buyer: Cristal and Johnathan Watson; Seller: Judy and Larry G Cole; $234,678.

7567 Crow Cut Road, Fairview; Buyer: Melissa E Ortiz and Bryan E Laboucane; Seller: Ki-Suk and Ronald E Durham; $399,900.

37064

3007 Rural Plains Circle, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Joel M Chyke Jr; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $357,625.

3019 Rural Plains Circle, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Mary Rankin; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $365,040.

528 Ploughmans Bend Drive, Franklin, Chestnut Bend; Buyer: Jane Thompson and James Haskins Barnes; Seller: Leslie Woolen Fraser; $585,000.

4049 Fernshaw Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Sheree Vong and Vuong Q Pham; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $383,106.

4220 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin, Hillsboro; Buyer: Jennifer B and Jordan Bryant; Seller: Julee Jones and Victor L Scoggin; $530,000.

2000 Hornsby Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Tammy and Scott Fitzpatrick; Seller: Brenley Crossing Partners LLC; $549,370.

204 Tom Robinson Road, Franklin, Green Valley; Buyer: Horner Family Trust; Seller: Monica Dion and Scott Mitchell; $388,000.

1502 Coleman Road, Franklin, Gipson Hill; Buyer: Caitlin E and James W Clemmer; Seller: Robin Cobb and Timothy B Gipson; $575,000.

223 Helping Hands Drive, Franklin, Westview Estates; Buyer: Land Trust Agreement; Seller: Sara G Garcia and Ruben M Gutierrez; $189,950.

412 Beamon Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Brianna and Robert Mildenhall; Seller: Brenley Crossing Partners LLC; $664,756.

1877 Burland Crescent, Franklin, Cromwell; Buyer: Callie C and Stephen L McDonald II; Seller: NSH Nashville LLC; $834,118.

145 John Amos Way, Franklin, Aspen Grove; Buyer: Ironhorse Franklin Apartments LLC; Seller: Iron Horse Park LLC; $6,508,930.

319 Circuit Road, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Victoria Della and Joseph Della Noce; Seller: Gregg and Rains Building Group LLC; $150,000.

641 Lockwood Lane, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Carol C and Jack D Stoffer; Seller: Mallard Homes LLC; $513,079.

710 Meeting Street, Franklin, Founders Pointe; Buyer: Kristen and Justin Nguyen; Seller: Sharla and Derek Binnickler; $418,972.

3005 Ledgebrook Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Stream Valley Franklin LLC; $94,567.

4019 Fernshaw Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Stream Valley Franklin LLC; $89,513.

8011 Brookpark Avenue, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Maria C and Joseph P Nicolucci; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $350,315.

3128 Bishops Way, Franklin, Spencer Hall; Buyer: Aicha Basille Bell and Omar Aubrey; Seller: Beth and Keith B Newlin; $525,000.

4019 Tomich Drive, Franklin, Echelon; Buyer: Janis and William Malpass Joint Rev Trust; Seller: Mike Ford Builders LLC; $386,031.

4329 Ambergate Court, Franklin, Ambergate Estates; Buyer: Rebecca M and Brent E Rutland; Seller: Paula D Foster; $755,000.

332 Beamon Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Corissa A and Kurt J Wiest; Seller: Brenley Crossing Partners LLC; $623,884.

4917 Buds Farm Lane West, Franklin, Ivan Creek; Buyer: Tara J and Casey Glover; Seller: Adam Bruno Rev Living Trust; $955,000.

3025 Rural Plains Circle, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Allyson and Joseph Heithcock; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $413,000.

737 Harrow Lane, Franklin, Chestnut Bend; Buyer: Ashley and Duane D Smith; Seller: Sharon and David Kardokus; $590,000.

433 Valley View Drive, Franklin, Creekstone Commons; Buyer: Marissa and Jonathan Bryce; Seller: Bretton Guy Dawkins; $401,000.

202 Stillcreek Drive, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Whitney and John P Hunt; Seller: Margie Daniels; $445,000.

6030 Keats Drive #204, Franklin, Westhaven Vistas; Buyer: Patricia P Jones; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $373,980.

1961 Championship Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Ashley A and Steven D Neely; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $660,407.

128 Yorktown Drive, Franklin, Yorktown; Buyer: Kathryn Michele and Aaron P Lindgren; Seller: Cheri M and John G Hamilton; $420,000.

705 Meeting Street, Franklin, Founders Pointe; Buyer: Connie G and Eric G Dunlop; Seller: Elizabeth A and Paul B Clark Jr; $465,000.

Lots 24, 25, and 26 on Maysbrook Lane, Franklin, Echelon; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Crescent Helm LLC; $383,069.

Lots 92, 93, 94, and 95 on Tomich Drive, Franklin, Echelon; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Crescent Helm LLC; $287,164.

3123 Brimstead Drive, Franklin, Franklin Green; Buyer: Linda and Joseph Dosen; Seller: Suzanne Zimmerman; $394,900.

152 Sontag Drive, Franklin, Polk Place; Buyer: Tabitha Philander and Own Liburd; Seller: Bethany M and John O Pinkerton; $389,900.

1115 Clairmonte Drive, Franklin, Clairmonte; Buyer: Rachel and Wendell Todd Sands; Seller: Peniruth Ingram-Rowe and Robert S Rowe; $346,000.

4006 Blossom Trail, Franklin, Blossom Park; Buyer: Stephanie L and William B Pals; Seller: Insignia Homes LLC; $647,835.

Vacant lot on Egypt Hollow Road, Franklin; Buyer: Laticia Lynn and William Dennis Lord; Seller: Marianne and Patrick E Berger; $195,000.

1352 Barkleigh Lane, Franklin, Carlisle; Buyer: Tammie L and Alan A Greer; Seller: Samantha and Edward Andros; $574,000.

309 Passage Lane, Franklin, Tywater Crossing; Buyer: Katherine E and Anthony C Phifer; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $421,486.

553 Overview Lane, Franklin, Riverview Park; Buyer: Magen W and Richard K Roberson; Seller: Elizabeth and Thomas S Hitch; $390,000.

244 Scotsman Lane, Franklin, Ralston Glen; Buyer: Laura D and Christopher Michael Coston; Seller: Shannon and Tommy Reese Elders Jr; $422,000.

4486 Peytonsville Road, Franklin; Buyer: Joseph C Thorton III; Seller: Samuel David Johnson; $237,500.

910 Jewell Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Howard L Huddleston; Seller: Sarah Ann and Ryan Jerome Dow; $430,000.

4007 Tomich Drive, Franklin, Echelon; Buyer: Piper H and Wesley B Bloyd; Seller: Mike Ford Builders LLC; $404,022.

5180 Fire Tower Road, Franklin; Buyer: Carolyn A and Vincent Leo Long Jr; Seller: Hunter Kay; $68,300.

2160 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin; Buyer: Angela M Faulkner; Seller: Robert W Paris; $315,000.

Boy Scout Road, Franklin; Buyer: TH Farm LLC; Seller: Kimberly and Charles E Crews; $412,500.

601 Boyd Mill Avenue #A6, Franklin, Laurelwood; Buyer: Heath Adams and John B Simpson; Seller: Papa Family Holdings GP LLC; $200,000.

Bridge Street, Franklin; Buyer: City of Franklin; Seller: Mary Delores and Dwight Lynch; $27,000.

1101 Downs Boulevard #C106, Franklin, Hardison Hills; Buyer: Tammy R Roberts and Lindsey K Roberts; Seller: Gladys Ann Bleymaier; $215,000.

1475 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, Highland Gardens; Buyer: Consortium G P; Seller: Anita G and Michael C Gentry; $365,000.

6008 Maysbrook Lane, Franklin, Echelon; Buyer: Constance E and David L Edwards; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $663,172.

4025 Tomich Drive, Franklin, Echelon; Buyer: Sharon C and David N Kardokus; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $396,675.

102 Werthan Circle, Franklin, Longview; Buyer: Cornerstone Financial Credit Union Inc; Seller: Thomas F Magli and Mark McMillan; $1,750,000.

1191 Glenbrook Drive, Franklin, Stratford Place; Buyer: Mark Johnson; Seller: Susanne M and James L Yule; $454,000.

611 Streamside Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Luke Pisors; Seller: Staci W Felt; $479,900.

212 Messenger Lane, Franklin, Tywater Crossing; Buyer: Marilyn E and Robert C Brown; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $433,024.

247 Messenger Lane, Franklin, Tywater Crossing; Buyer: Cindy G and John A Cook; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $447,929.

37067

614 Prince Valiant Court, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Jeffrey David Dawson; Seller: Julie K and Brian D Casteel; $169,000.

635 Huffine Manor Circle, Franklin, Andover; Buyer: Christen Anne Wilkes; Seller: Janice Peterson Holman; $235,000.

460 Victoria Park Circle, Franklin, Breezeway; Buyer: Christina and Brett Martin; Seller: Richards Rev Living Trust; $590,000.

605 Glen Oaks Drive, Franklin, Royal Oaks; Buyer: Elena Kay and Joshua Weston McCown; Seller: Southerland Family Irr Trust; $400,000.

1215 Broadmoor Circle, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Cheri Miller and John Gibson Hamilton; Seller: Becky and Brent Rutland; $575,000.

365 Lakemont Circle, Franklin, Ivy Glen; Buyer: Julie McGlasson; Seller: Sharyn B and Philip L Nathanson; $419,000.

111 Stanwick Drive, Franklin, Andover; Buyer: JMC I LLC; Seller: Richard P Baxter; $369,900.

1710 Decatur Circle, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Karen S Eschborn; Seller: Frank W Birkhead; $360,000.

1219 Bonnhaven Drive, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Monica S and Ben D Sapp; Seller: Christopher S Dillard; $484,900.

1203 Haber Drive, Franklin, Brenthaven; Buyer: Karla C and York S Lares; Seller: Yanmei Wang and Jie Zhu; $464,000.

8056 Sunrise Circle, Franklin, Morningside; Buyer: Carol Curlee Clark; Seller: Michael Jordan and Samuel Jordan; $379,000.

8067 Sunrise Circle, Franklin, Morningside; Buyer: Ellen S Kang Trust; Seller: Rose Marie Householder; $386,000.

1008 Dunrobin Drive, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Jennifer and David A Hardy; Seller: Jeanne S Bergstrom; $130,000.

3005 Bent Tree Road, Franklin, Falcon Creek; Buyer: Mackelsprang Family Trust; Seller: Susan L Killawee; $285,000.

37069

1808 Blue Springs Court, Franklin, River Rest Estates; Buyer: Anna Lee and Robert Hooper; Seller: Chrisey and Matt McWatters; $360,000.

365 St Andrews Drive, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Martha F and Daniel C Kennedy; Seller: Kathlenne O and Robert K Lawson; $530,000.

103 Carphilly Circle, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Mollie G and John K Sessions; Seller: Kathleen A M and Joel Schulert Donaldson; $515,000.

Right of Way on Franklin Road, Franklin; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: Meadows Family LP; $1,150.

Legends Club Lane, Franklin, Aspen Grove; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: Vanderbilt Legends Club; $7,230.

313 Cotton Lane, Franklin, Meadowgreen Acres; Buyer: Belinda Whitten; Seller: Savannah and Richard Hoehn; $300,000.

137 Baltusrol Road, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Nancy L and Fredericus Schneider; Seller: Amanda A and Bryan D Singleton; $509,000.

2113 Lake Ridge Way, Franklin, Legends Ridge; Buyer: Franchelle M and Matthew W Jaeger; Seller: Paula H and Terry L Frisby; $830,000.

574 Brixham Park Drive, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Elizabeth Hahn and Eduardo Rivadavia Lopes; Seller: Ashley and Steven D Neely; $515,000.

609 Hampden Court, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Forever Homes LLC; Seller: J P Morgan Chase Bank NA; $408,000.

223 Heathstone Circle, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: April and Brian Barnes; Seller: Amy Hall and Matthew Jett Hall; $494,900.

491 Sadler Way, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Amanda and Lee Craft; Seller: Jennifer L Cariell; $465,000.

118 Carnousti Drive, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Margaret and Gary Daniel; Seller: Kathleen A and Joseph L Marcellin; $370,460.

37135

4784 Kintore Drive, Nolensville, Burkitt Village; Buyer: Mitze and David Yeater; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $449,575.

3237 Burris Drive, Nolensville, Sherwood Green Estates; Buyer: Michelle M and Donald S Ignatz; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $595,200.

9126 Holstein Drive, Nolensville, Farms at Clovercroft; Buyer: Bridget C and Joseph Triepke; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $689,142.

746 Eldon Lane, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Kimberly and James Webb; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $504,920.

3233 Burris Drive, Nolensville, Sherwood Green Estates; Buyer: Mallory C and Daniel A Baker; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $510,275.

205 Everett Court, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: James H Zeigler; Seller: Landmark Homes of TN Inc; $494,900.

811 Stonebrook Boulevard, Nolensville, Stonebrook; Buyer: Molly C and Daniel L Cummings; Seller: Patricia Anne and Sean Mark Felice; $299,900.

1904 Ashburn Court, Nolensville, Winterset Woods; Buyer: Cynthia and William Brown; Seller: Callie C and Stephen L McDonald II; $434,900.

1333 Creekside Drive, Nolensville, Ballenger Farms; Buyer: Arlene C Alvarez; Seller: Kimberley A and Daniel M Pomerantz; $385,000.

1205 Spruce Springs Court, Nolensville, Ballenger Farms; Buyer: Feibi Wahib and Magdy Georges; Seller: Kimberly A Webb Trust and James D Webb Trust; $359,900.

1136 Eckerton Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Yayol M and Travis H Arnett; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $493,441.

4644 Sawmill Place, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: William Robert Pfleger Jr; Seller: Amy and Joe P Harrison; $537,000.

985 Quinn Terrace, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Drees Premier Homes Inc; Seller: Forestar (USA) Real Estate Group Inc; $424,200.

2555 York Road, Nolensville, Telfair; Buyer: Richard McAdams; Seller: CCD Oldsmith Singleton LLC; $350,000.

1916 Trammel Drive, Nolensville, Winterset Woods; Buyer: Angela and Aaron Lockhart; Seller: Larry Cox; $400,000.

2637 Nolita Lane, Nolensville, Silver Stream Farm; Buyer: Adam C Prelsey; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $434,135.

1829 Looking Glass Lane, Nolensville, Ballenger Farms; Buyer: Lauren and Scott Miller; Seller: Pamela Riddle and Michael Tyler Ellis; $380,000.

Lots 148, 156, 157, and 194 on Vickery Park Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Weekley Homes LLC; Seller: Forestar (USA) Real Estate Group Inc; $469,650.

37174

2023 Autumn Ridge Way, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Donna B and Ralph O Nelson; Seller: Clark Custom Homes LLC; $579,900.

4053 Williford Way, Spring Hill, Tanyard Springs; Buyer: Stephanie and Robert Gibson; Seller: Erin E and Mahtab R Khan; $358,000.

2008 Prescott Way, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: CHS Property One LLC; Seller: Leslie Ann Lunsford Living Trust; $273,000.

3008 Yellowbrick Court, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Truett Savage-Volker and Gregory Volker; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $344,497.

8031 Ragusa Circle, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Teresa and Mark Montgomery; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $403,930.

2841 Candlewicke Drive, Spring Hill, Candlewood; Buyer: Property Owner 2 LLC; Seller: Susan and Art Hancock; $217,600.

1038 Tanyard Springs Drive, Spring Hill, Tanyard Springs; Buyer: Wendi and Stephen Pelfrey Jr; Seller: Gina M and Douglas L Kernes; $319,900.

4006 Madrid Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Marlies and Anthony Durson Jr; Seller: Lori A and Blake C Gore; $310,100.

417 Heroit Drive, Spring Hill, Hamptons; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Tenn Contractors Inc; $59,740.

111 Clavie Crew Lane, Spring Hill, Cooper Ridge; Buyer: Erica and Stephen Boutwell; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $340,910.

5016 Saunders Terrace, Spring Hill, Chapmans Retreat; Buyer: AH4R TN 3 LLC; Seller: Cole Investments LLC; $290,000.

1816 Elizabeth Court, Spring Hill, Witt Hill; Buyer: Linda K and Thomas E Stewart II; Seller: Judy J and Dwayne T Welch; $300,000.

5008 Pinhill Pass, Spring Hill, Belshire; Buyer: Eve M and Jerry E Hertenstein Jr; Seller: Sheila M and Rodney Chapman; $439,779.

3012 Yellowbrick Court, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Stephen Shustock; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $376,082.

37179

1615 Lantana Drive, Thompsons Station, Brixworth; Buyer: Jodie L and Darren L Darling; Seller: Melissa and Jamie Putman; $408,000.

Columbia Pike, Thompsons Station; Buyer: Lillian C and Hubert M Hill; Seller: Tyler Berry III; $7,250.

1825 Savannah Springs Drive, Thompsons Station, Wheatfield; Buyer: Dena and Armando San Miguel; Seller: Jackson Valley Land Partners LLC; $921,406.

2912 Americus Drive, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Ary and Lance Mize; Seller: Roger F Lucero Trust; $380,000.

2005 Firtree Way, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Spring Leaf Properties LLC; Seller: Pamela J Beverly; $363,273.

2718 Paddock Park Drive (including multi lots), Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Willow Branch Partners LLC; Seller: Hood Development LLC; $388,000.

4008 Randall Lane, Thompsons Station, Picketts Ridge; Buyer: Property Owner 2 LLC; Seller: Jamie and Charles Harper; $244,200.

1507 Danville Circle, Thompsons Station, Picketts Ridge; Buyer: Property Owner 2 LLC; Seller: Carol Heath; $237,500.

4250 Little Pond Lane, Thompsons Station; Buyer: S & C Prop of Tennessee; Seller: Bonnie Karen and Jon Brent King; $48,675.

1495 Channing Drive, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Steven E Clark; Seller: Mary and Michael Lee Speer; $304,900.

2864 Americus Drive, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Suzanne Zimmerman; Seller: Bryan D Harwell; $435,100.

607 Cashmere Drive, Thompsons Station, Cherry Glen Condo; Buyer: Katherine M and Toby R Kemp; Seller: Kimberly R and Matthew P Wanasek; $165,000.

1633 Lantana Drive, Thompsons Station, Brixworth; Buyer: William W Spencer Jr and William Walter Spencer Sr; Seller: Pulte Homes Tennessee LP; $438,738.

3104 Natoma Circle, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Candance M and Justin D Parker; Seller: Crockett Woods Homes LLC; $559,900.

Columbia Pike, Thompsons Station; Buyer: TriStar Energy LLC; Seller: Lillian Hill; $764,750.

2014 Firtree Way, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Katrina and Thomas E Sayers; Seller: Deborah A and Richard P Thompson; $439,900.

1044 Brixworth Drive, Thompsons Station, Brixworth; Buyer: Stephanie Espinosa-Britton and Patrick Britton; Seller: Lisa and Edward Clay Stewart; $469,900.

1909 Bunbury Court, Thompsons Station, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Sarah Danielle and John Travis Dedrick; Seller: Katrina A and Shawn C Ashley; $335,000.

6617 Bethesda-Arno Road, Thompsons Station; Buyer: Christine and Theodore S Schwartz; Seller: Whitney Nicole and John Phillip Hunt; $360,000.

2671 Dunstan Place Drive, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Megan B and Robert A Klope; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $499,900.

1326 Saybrook Crossing, Thompsons Station, Newport Crossing; Buyer: Jessica M Huang; Seller: Amanda and Todd Essig; $330,000.

3565 Creamery Bridge Road, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: G P Luxury LLC; Seller: Blueprint Properties LLC; $165,000.

2147 Chauser Park Lane, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Kathyn A and Robert R Jordan II; Seller: Candance and Justin Parker; $399,000.