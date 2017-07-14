Property transfers as of June 27, 2017

PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF 27 JUNE 2017

37027

9575 Hampton Reserve Drive, Brentwood, Hampton Reserve; Buyer: Amethyst and Dax Kurbegov; Seller: Tanua A and Christopher K Styles; $1,199,000.

9706 Northfork Drive, Brentwood, Chestnut Springs; Buyer: Susan M Burman; Seller: Eric B Perez; $317,250.

1618 Clearview Drive, Brentwood, Mooreland Estates; Buyer: Katrina E and Jerimiah D Anderson; Seller: Elizabeth A Jones Rev Living Trust; $288,200.

1413 Newhaven Drive, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Holt Witherspoon LLC; $227,250.

1614 Franklin Road, Brentwood; Buyer: B Holdings LLC; Seller: Kennedy Properties LLC; $1,575,000.

6320 Rosewood Valley Court, Brentwood, Wildwood Valley Estates; Buyer: Kristi L Warren; Seller: Dorothy S Greene; $612,000.

9512 Grand Haven Drive, Brentwood, Raintree Forest Reserve; Buyer: Denise and Volker Muschel; Seller: Richard Cederman; $690,000.

563 Turtle Creek Drive, Brentwood, Belle Rive; Buyer: Elekes Trust; Seller: Lillian F and Jerry T Dibblee; $725,000.

9559 Dresden Square, Brentwood, Taramore; Buyer: Gerri Bluhm and Johannes Diele; Seller: Pulte Homes Tennessee LP; $629,565.

7010 Tartan Drive, Brentwood, Mooreland Estates; Buyer: Courtney Clayton and Jonathan Gann; Seller: Sedona Sun LLC; $330,000.

1755 Stillwater Circle, Brentwood, Raintree Forest; Buyer: Raphelle and Rory Sandberg; Seller: Danielle and Andre LaFreniere; $660,000.

806 Shenandoah Drive, Brentwood, Carondelet; Buyer: James P Holmberg; Seller: Lancio Family Trust; $449,900.

9506 Elmbrooke Boulevard, Brentwood, Elmbrooke; Buyer: Lindsey Rangel; Seller: Jennifer J Belak; $1,100,000.

9322 Atherton Drive, Brentwood, Chenoweth; Buyer: Christine and A Bradford Pastore; Seller: Beverly A and Richard J Mayenknecht; $635,000.

9551 Split Log Road, Brentwood; Buyer: Gail E Abrams; Seller: Andrea Kimberly and James Daniel Cawthon; $508,000.

24 Ironwood Lane, Brentwood, The Governors Club; Buyer: Rachel and Jeffrey Margolis; Seller: Lois A Cichowski; $875,000.

6718 Quiet Lane, Brentwood, Concord Forest; Buyer: Sarah and Gary J Melancon; Seller: Joanna and Robert Kurtz; $425,000.

1744 Ravello Way, Brentwood, Tuscany Hills; Buyer: Monica Cado and John S Shellabarger Jr; Seller: Billie and Eric Colton; $1,082,500.

6413 Johnson Chapel Circle, Brentwood, Johnson Cove; Buyer: Magnolia Trace Properties LLC; Seller: G P Luxury LLC; $495,000.

7 Innisbrook Lane, Brentwood, The Governors Club; Buyer: Howard Ragsdale 2012 Irr Trust; Seller: Rita S and Clyde D Baumgartner; $785,000.

9584 Liberty Church Road, Brentwood; Buyer: Lauren and Mitchell Dean Lewis; Seller: Laura and James Blue; $758,000.

712 Rosslare Circle, Brentwood, Whetstone; Buyer: James M Sarubbi; Seller: Tara A and Daniel J Krolczyk; $675,000.

9501 Edenbrook Court, Brentwood, Edenbrook Estates; Buyer: Eileen Labonte and Christopher Lee; Seller: Nicole Renee Taylor Trust; $1,050,000.

5150 Walnut Park Drive, Brentwood, Fountainhead; Buyer: Ginger and Philip Les Goodall; Seller: Linda D and William H Pettus; $805,100.

8106 Victory Trail, Brentwood, Concord Chase Estates; Buyer: Tara R and Beightol; Seller: Donna K Fister; $772,000.

6006 Wellesley Way, Brentwood, Landmark of Brentwood; Buyer: Barbara C Hubbard; Seller: David Todd Glisson Trust; $570,000.

37046

8579 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Lepley Property Trust; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $190,000.

6668 Edgemore Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Jaime L and Eric G Shelton; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $531,594.

6930 Wellsford Lane, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Heidi V and Richard D Stout; Seller: NVR Inc; $432,466.

8625 Belladonna Drive, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Sheila and James M Nelson; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $215,000.

Lindley Hill Private Lane, College Grove, White Deer; Buyer: Abigail Lyn and John P Kristofich; Seller: Diane and Gerald Kole Family Trust; $1,140,000.

8924 Calendula Lane, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Judith and Louis Gutting; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $899,900.

37062

7128 Fernvale Springs Way, Fairview, Fernvale Springs; Buyer: Duke & Duke LLC; Seller: Youssi Custom Homes of TN LLC; $23,000.

7126 Fernvale Springs Way, Fairview, Fernvale Springs; Buyer: Duke & Duke LLC; Seller: Youssi Custom Homes of TN LLC; $23,000.

7223 Blue Ridge Drive, Fairview, Kingwood; Buyer: Frances and Hendrikus DeWit Family Trust; Seller: Patricia and William Simpson; $249,000.

1367 Fairview Boulevard, Fairview, Fairview; Buyer: Extreme Lighting & Sound LLC; Seller: Denise Morrison Boothby; $324,000.

Vacant lot on Highway 96 North, Fairview; Buyer: Jack Gordon; Seller: Daniel Whisnant; $9,000.

7108 Cobb Circle, Fairview; Buyer: Amber Paige and Darrel Hollars; Seller: Mary and Paul Buttrey; $135,000.

7110 Kingwood Boulevard, Fairview, Kingwood; Buyer: Erika M and Brent J Elsasser; Seller: Lisa R Bertelli-Salum and Brian T Salum; $304,000.

7211 Mary Susan Lane, Fairview, New Montgomery Place; Buyer: Rebecca A and Eric A Herchenhahn; Seller: Loren A and Dillon Davis Kotsch; $287,000.

7104 Colquitt Way, Fairview, Western Woods Villages; Buyer: Dawn Angelique Howington and Jacob R Works; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $205,117.

7180 Wiley Circle Road, Fairview, Western Woods Villages; Buyer: Amanda Lasher and Thomas James Mullins; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $226,900.

7147 Triple Crown Lane, Fairview, Heartland Reserve; Buyer: Scott Reeves Caden Sr; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $394,070.

7170 Triple Crown Lane, Fairview, Heartland Reserve; Buyer: Floy C McPherson Trust; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $426,126.

37064

123 Lancaster Drive, Franklin, Harpeth Meadows; Buyer: Mitchell Family Real Estates LLC; Seller: Susan A and Richard L Stults; $371,000.

115 Prince William Lane, Franklin, Reid Hill Commons; Buyer: Carolyn Cole McCullum; Seller: Diane S Dublin and Lynda C Dublin; $299,000.

338 Riverbend Drive, Franklin, Riverview Park; Buyer: Jennifer Q and Gary L Myers; Seller: Amy L and Kyle J Davis; $302,000.

1152 Hunters Chase Drive, Franklin, Hunters Chase; Buyer: Amy L and Kyle J Davis; Seller: Tara N and Samuel L Dinicola; $365,000.

2025 Ledgebrook Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Vuong A Pham and Son V Nguyen; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $432,554.

531 Rochester Close, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Tonya D and Daniel K Willoughby; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $1,337,348.

6060 Maysbrook Lane, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Kimberly A Clements; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $631,065.

226 Cavanaugh Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $173,576.

4001 Camberley Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $137,868.

6030 Keats Street #304, Franklin, Westhaven Vistas; Buyer: Virginia N Morton; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $394,225.

1938 Championship Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Anna R and Matthew J Schupp; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $723,495.

300 Beasley Drive #100, Franklin, Beasley Drive Ind Condos; Buyer: Williamson County; Seller: Genie LLC; $3,100,000.

300 Beasley Drive #101, Franklin, Beasley Drive Ind Condos; Buyer: Williamson County; Seller: Premiere Equity LLC; $1,400,000.

601 Boyd Mill Avenue #K7, Franklin, Laurelwood; Buyer: Christopher McClintock; Seller: The Estate of Doris Anderson; $167,450.

6030 Keats Street #302, Franklin, Westhaven Vistas; Buyer: Mary E Rocco; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $373,350.

2025 Gracious Drive, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Madonna Price; Seller: Simmons Ridge Joint Venture; $296,500.

311 Belle Vista, Franklin, Belle Vista; Buyer: Carla E and Edward W Wellis Jr; Seller: Deer Creek Homes Inc; $678,857.

4013 Camberley Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $137,868.

562 Watson Branch Drive, Franklin, Maplewood; Buyer: Megan and Zachary Scott Preston; Seller: Amy E Vehec; $309,000.

3018 Blossom Trail Lane, Franklin, Blossom Park; Buyer: Sara Christie and Paul Hignutt; Seller: Insignia Homes LLC; $599,190.

10 lots on Hallswelle Drive, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Crescent Lockwood LLC; $980,678.

4412 Franklin South Court, Franklin, Franklin South Business Park; Buyer: Old South Construction of TN LLC; Seller: Marc Headden; $865,000.

226 Prospect Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Kathryn A and Thomas C Davis; Seller: Dru D and David D Wilson; $656,500.

9148 Keats Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Emily Taylor Tingle and Jacob Stone; Seller: Justine and Justin Hampton; $511,000.

1437 Mayberry Lane, Franklin, Mayberry Station; Buyer: Gary A Lakoskey; Seller: Lora K and Justin B Makemson; $485,000.

1279 Carriage Park Drive, Franklin, Carriage Park Condos; Buyer: Randy Reynolds; Seller: Sharon L and Richard A Liss Trust; $231,133.

348 Finnhorse Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Elizabeth and Vincent Villafranca; Seller: Veronica Chavez; $530,500.

192 Sontag Drive, Franklin, Polk Place; Buyer: Anne Marie Vegas; Seller: Jacquelyn and Christopher Knopf; $445,000.

1103 Culpepper Circle, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Rhori D Johnston; Seller: Steven J Link; $316,000.

610 Wildflower Court, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Meghan and Brent Racek; Seller: Karen J Hastings; $430,000.

1045 Buena Vista Drive, Franklin, Hillsboro Cove; Buyer: Forrest D Broyles; Seller: Legend Homes LLC; $333,700.

208 Wisteria Drive (Trustee’s Deed), Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Zachary Jameson; Seller: Christina and Richard A Collins; $287,000.

2080 Beamon Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Kaitlyn and Eric A Kambestad; Seller: NSH Nashville LLC; $459,550.

1349 Eliot Road, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Erin K and David S Mishkin; Seller: Daniel Willoughby; $546,500.

156 Wise Road, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Ashima Goyal and Abhinav Agarwal; Seller: Tera Denise and Georg N Wedel; $529,000.

241 Messenger Lane, Franklin, Tywater Crossing; Buyer: Christopher L Sanders; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $435,698.

2043 Beamon Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Kelli A and R W Smotherman; Seller: NSH Nashville LLC; $398,560.

478 River Bluff Drive, Franklin, Riverbluff; Buyer: Gregory Moore; Seller: Willow Branch Partners; $492,610.

4018 Blossom Trail Lane, Franklin, Blossom Park; Buyer: Tracy Ayers; Seller: Insignia Homes LLC; $595,431.

304 Cheltenham Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Shanda and Ryan Stammen; Seller: Jessica P Singley; $599,000.

601 Boyd Mill Avenue #C1, Franklin, Laurelwood; Buyer: Betty Smith; Seller: James Latham; $175,000.

422 Green Acres Drive, Franklin, Green Acres; Buyer: L Hooper Inman; Seller: Robert Henry Allen Poteete; $190,000.

107 Ashlawn Court, Franklin, Charlton Green; Buyer: Jacquelyn and Christopher Knopf; Seller: Robert L Coleman; $470,000.

604 Akin Court, Franklin, Walnut Winds; Buyer: Tracy and Frederick Karner III; Seller: Walraven Family Irr Trust; $575,000.

437 Wild Elm Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Laura and Christopher Alan Lee; Seller: Amy Rose Sever and Daniel Patrick Vold; $770,000.

1009 Swanson Lane, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Elise Veazey and Stan Stacey; Seller: Radhika Gopalan and Pradeep Palanisamy; $494,500.

5722 South Lick Creek Road, Franklin; Buyer: Farm Credit Mid-America FLCA; Seller: Troy S Scoggin and Victor Scoggin; $68,500.

3122 Annfield Way, Franklin, Spencer Hall; Buyer: Joan and Michael J Dieal; Seller: Shanda and Ryan J Stammen; $560,000.

1003 Village Plains Boulevard, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: McDonalds Real Estate Co; Seller: Rural Plains Partnership; $900,000.

117 Williamsburg Place, Franklin, Monticello; Buyer: Charles Dennie; Seller: Linnie H and Reid H Frazier; $408,000.

836 Dartmoor Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Amanda and Patrick Davis; Seller: Janine and Mitchell Randolph; $569,900.

358 Natchez Street, Franklin; Buyer: Lindsey R and Kim A Murkette; Seller: Shari L Whiteside; $275,000.

132 Old Liberty Pike, Franklin; Buyer: Julie and Bryan Currier; Seller: Redstone Equity LLC; $1,020,000.

1837 Brockton Place, Franklin, Residences at South Wind; Buyer: Katherine A and David L Souers; Seller: Ikemoto Family Living Trust; $223,000.

514 North Petway Street #207, Franklin, Warren Park Condos; Buyer: Margaret Bates; Seller: Danielo Schuster; $151,000.

4026 Camberley Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $98,900.

4032 Camberley Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $98,900.

4067 Camberley Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $121,900.

4061 Camberley Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $121,900.

Lots 7019, 7021, and 7022 on Berry Farms Crossing, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Rural Plains Partnership; $478,836.

1108 Warrior Drive, Franklin, Leeland; Buyer: Shannon Delozier and Harvey Schuyver; Seller: Ikemoto Family Living Trust; $505,000.

846 Walden Drive, Franklin, Chestnut Bend; Buyer: Jennifer F and Holt Coltharp; Seller: Anita and Craig Clayton; $526,000.

305 Abram Court, Franklin, Founders Pointe; Buyer: Michael Grgas; Seller: Melissa F and James J Jacanin; $500,000.

535 Bancroft Way, Franklin, Rogersshire; Buyer: Maria Theresa Mendez; Seller: Brenda L Rowe; $380,000.

South Royal Oaks Boulevard, Franklin, Watson Glen; Buyer: Miles Cars RO LLC; Seller: E Warner Bass Trust; $1,800,000.

221 Wynbrook Court, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Joanna Beth and Robert Thomas Kurtz II; Seller: Kristin Terry; $439,900.

2031 Gracious Drive, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Sasi Kumar Tripuraneni; Seller: Simmons Ridge Joint Venture; $315,921.

37067

1109 Ridgeway Drive, Franklin, Franklin East; Buyer: Diane B and Carroll Scott Anders; Seller: Jane O and Norman T Buselmeier; $543,108.

3055 Farmhouse Drive, Franklin, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: Lina and Gary Burnett; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $429,522.

304 Dandridge Drive, Franklin, Cannonwood; Buyer: Diana Oliva; Seller: Rachael E and Matthew Kitchin; $407,000.

319 Pennystone Circle, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Melissa B and Derek N Doyle; Seller: Meghan L and Chad E Hethcox; $560,000.

1012 Meandering Way, Franklin, Falcon Creek; Buyer: Kerby L Moore; Seller: Courtney Vollbracht; $319,500.

413 Yorkshire Garden Circle, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Dawn and Michael Giammalvo; Seller: The Estate of Bobby E Price Jr; $255,000.

1532 Brentwood Pointe, Franklin, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Karen J Hastings; Seller: Patricia Wilkes Rev Living Trust; $337,000.

1225 Park Run Drive, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Patricia and Bruce Willever; Seller: Christopher A Carpenter; $265,000.

8022 Sunrise Circle, Franklin, Morningside; Buyer: Johnson Rev Trust; Seller: Bobby O McGowan; $389,900.

1231 Stoney Point Lane, Franklin, Ashton Park; Buyer: David John Meyers; Seller: Peggy A Rowe; $445,000.

604 Huffine Manor Circle, Franklin, Andover; Buyer: Helen V and Jeffrey D Moseley; Seller: Tiffani and Steven Blad; $239,000.

4072 Trail Ridge Drive, Franklin, Cedarmont Farms; Buyer: Laura Jean and Dustin Allen Turner; Seller: Pamela Raymond; $567,000.

7088 Sunrise Circle, Franklin, Morningside; Buyer: Helena D Glenn; Seller: Ben Allen Blumberg; $367,000.

3003 Coral Bell Lane, Franklin, Garden Club; Buyer: Cristin L and Aaron M Aguilar; Seller: Wendy H and Robert D Clayton; $585,000.

1177 Cross Creek Drive, Franklin, Cross Creek; Buyer: Johanne and Martin Borum; Seller: Judy M Darnell; $590,000.

4039 Trail Ridge Drive, Franklin, Cedarmont Farms; Buyer: Robin F and Charles E Bradley Jr; Seller: Laura C and Jeffrey L Chambers; $617,500.

37069

208 Meadowgreen Drive, Franklin, Meadowgreen Acres; Buyer: Mitchell Family Real Estates LLC; Seller: Carolyn Leighann and Daniel James Copeland; $312,500.

712 Dorris Court, Franklin, Whitehall Farms; Buyer: Erika N and Clarke F Clingenpeel; Seller: Karen H and Mark D Mattson; $753,000.

158 Cottonwood Drive, Franklin, Cottonwood Estates; Buyer: Emily and Marc Potvin; Seller: Connie G and Eric G Dunlop; $530,000.

1010 Buena Vista Drive, Franklin, Hillsboro Cove; Buyer: Lisa and James Fitzsimmons; Seller: Hidden Valley Homes LLC; $1,245,000.

1101 Barrel Springs Hollow Road, Franklin, Forest Home Farms; Buyer: Sarah T and Lawrence E Huml; Seller: Helen L Drwinga and David W Porter; $560,000.

139 Meadowgreen Drive, Franklin, Meadowgreen Acres; Buyer: Peter J Clemens IV Rev Living Trust; Seller: Emily P and Stephen M Breinig; $390,000.

7039 Penbrook Drive, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Patricia M and Barry K Jarnagin; Seller: Lee Ann Bauer and Barbara J Markwitz; $305,000.

409 Sims Lane, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Katheleen A M and Joel Schulert Donaldson; Seller: Mary K Hanusa-Schuff and Richard G Schuff; $442,000.

211 Winburn Lane, Franklin, River Landing; Buyer: Ruth and George Spencer; Seller: Lisa Bean and William Campbell II; $598,900.

1030 Stonebridge Park Drive, Franklin, Stonebridge Park; Buyer: Laura A and Britt Maxwell; Seller: Brandi and Pete Wilson; $576,610.

1026 Buena Vista Drive, Franklin, Hillsboro Cove; Buyer: David Becker; Seller: G P Luxury LLC; $220,000.

113 Deercrest Circle, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Deana M and Alexander Poston Jr; Seller: Michael W Moulder; $314,900.

115 General J B Hood Drive, Franklin, Battlewood Estates; Buyer: Emily P and Stephen M Breinig; Seller: Spencer Properties D/B/A Request Property Group; $475,000.

2163 Hartland Road, Franklin, Harts Landmark; Buyer: Denise Knouse Trust; Seller: Barlow Builders LLC; $894,900.

641 Legends Crest Drive, Franklin, Legends Ridge; Buyer: Angela and Shane Alexander; Seller: Teresa Buswell and Brad Dixson; $1,325,000.

4003 Linden Court, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Carol Powell; Seller: Morgan and Nathan D Parker; $348,000.

1009 Scramblers Knob, Franklin, Deerfield; Buyer: Courtney L and Michael F Helt; Seller: Joanne F and David G Ely; $350,000.

1739 Old Natchez Trace, Franklin; Buyer: Amy A and James E Colella; Seller: Wayne Jolley Ministries Inc; $1,250,000.

37135

3217 Burris Drive, Nolensville, Sherwood Green Estates; Buyer: Joo and Yong Kim; Seller: Lenox Village Properties LLC; $530,740.

3121 Ballenger Drive, Nolensville, Ballenger Farms; Buyer: Karolyn G and Gregory S Hibbard; Seller: Wendy J and Timothy L Wright; $385,000.

4807 Jobe Trail, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Danielle M and Casey S Dowd; Seller: Katee L and Jonathan A Masters; $469,900.

2625 Nolita Lane, Nolensville, Silver Stream Farm; Buyer: Ashley S and Stephen A Devlieger; Seller: NVR Inc; $439,448.

108 Cureton Court, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Turnberry Homes LLC; Seller: Forestar (USA) Real Estate Group Inc; $151,500.

2153 Sugar Mill Drive, Nolensville, Sherwood Green Estates; Buyer: Ami and Scott Mickulin; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $585,000.

9239 Holstein Drive, Nolensville, Farms at Clovercroft; Buyer: Phillip D Thornton; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $664,547.

425 Sweet Fern Drive, Nolensville, Arrington Retreat; Buyer: Donna Kopecky; Seller: Lisa and Peter Andromalos; $512,000.

528 Clemente Avenue, Nolensville, Catalina; Buyer: Melissa and Benjamin Sherrill; Seller: D R Horton Inc; $625,790.

6122 Christmas Drive, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Danielle and Todd Whitener; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $418,940.

37174

207 Oldbury Lane, Spring Hill, Shirebrook; Buyer: Sara L Richert and Steven Allen Waide; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $211,450.

2074 Morton Drive, Spring Hill, Cooper Ridge; Buyer: Vaishali Maheshwari and Himanshu Kalva; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $357,030.

1610 Fair House Road, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Place; Buyer: Heather Cortlea and Eric John Wesch; Seller: Elizabeth Erin and Robert A Lee; $449,900.

2018 Autumn Ridge Way, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Sheila D and Bernard M Jones; Seller: R G Custom Homes LLC; $546,400.

2940 Augusta Trace Drive, Spring Hill, Augusta Place; Buyer: AH4R-TN 3 LLC; Seller: Lia E Fisher and Piotr Janosz; $268,000.

1681 Witt Hill Drive, Spring Hill, Witt Hill; Buyer: Richard E Strom Jr; Seller: Allison Ann and Eric Louis Molinari; $282,000.

8009 Puddleduck Lane, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Rebecca Dao and Jonathan Law; Seller: Bonner Builders Inc; $565,180.

6036 Sanmar Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Ravindra and Kalpana Telluri; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $353,400.

5006 Dubose Court, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Allison and Eric T Rojas; Seller: Rachel C and Kurt A Gregg; $355,000.

2212 Newport Drive, Spring Hill, Ridgeport; Buyer: Charles B Holloway; Seller: Ariel M and James R Newsom; $232,000.

3104 Sakari Circle, Spring Hill, Dakota Pointe; Buyer: Jennifer Amanda and Chad Mitchell Holt; Seller: Cande and Christian N Cluff; $384,990.

2232 Dewey Drive, Spring Hill, Wakefield; Buyer: Kyle Brink; Seller: Craig Howard Sankey; $225,000.

1059 Brixworth Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Patterson Co LLC; Seller: Avenue Homes LLC; $87,000.

4031 Haversack Drive, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: James Arthur Perkins; Seller: Enterprises LLC; $429,900.

4004 Marion Drive, Spring Hill, Wakefield; Buyer: Mindy M and Sven M Hansen; Seller: Heidi S and Mahmoud Elbarky; $349,000.

1063 Aenon Circle, Spring Hill, Crossing at Wades Grove; Buyer: Linda Kay and Phillip D McDonald; Seller: Laura Drake and Jerrod Douglas Watkins; $365,000.

3001 Mickey Road, Spring Hill, Glennmont; Buyer: Amy Speece; Seller: Nicole and Wade Barnes; $440,000.

1706 Stephenson Lane, Spring Hill, Chapmans Retreat; Buyer: Amy M Lay and Pink L Davis; Seller: Deborah Repp; $278,000.

3019 Farmville Circle, Spring Hill, Wakefield; Buyer: Jillian C and Robert H Poteete; Seller: Lindsey M and Craig M McKown; $325,000.

1061 Harvey Springs Drive, Spring Hill, Willowvale at Harvey Springs; Buyer: Cherie Skiles; Seller: Carol L and Timothy L Cochran; $300,000.

5143 Main Street, Spring Hill; Buyer: Paul Varney Construction LLC; Seller: Edmund Harvey and Jeffrey Harvey; $780,000.

421 Heroit Drive, Spring Hill, Hamptons; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Tenn Contractors Inc; $59,740.

1971 Allerton Way, Spring Hill, Cooper Ridge; Buyer: Amy and Michael Todd Thorpe; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $337,000.

1505 Beaumont Terrace, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Place; Buyer: Sherry Marie and Michael Wayne Dunn; Seller: Andrea and Robert Krimmel; $387,777.

2921 Stapleton Drive, Spring Hill, Cochran Trace; Buyer: Safari One Asset Co LLC; Seller: Jody L and Hunter Nash; $223,000.

118 Crestwood Lane, Spring Hill, Lexington Farms; Buyer: Dominique Viaene and Cyril Rager; Seller: Roy Blair; $275,000.

1056 Nealcrest Circle, Spring Hill, Buckner Crossing; Buyer: Erin and Andy J Haines; Seller: Meredith W and William Goff III; $338,900.

2002 Fishers Loop, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Paula Foster; Seller: Jaymie M and Peter J Miller; $510,000.

1085 Nealcrest Circle, Spring Hill, Buckner Crossing; Buyer: Diana L and Benjamin J Bonnett-Brooks; Seller: Amy Lynn and Anthony Darryl Richarson; $342,000.

37179

2703 New Port Royal Road, Thompsons Station, Picketts Ridge; Buyer: Kelly and Brian Bandas; Seller: Matthew A Altheim; $217,900.

1347 Saybrook Crossing, Thompsons Station, Newport Crossing; Buyer: CSH Property One LLC; Seller: Dasa and Rusty Martin; $306,000.

2173 Loudenslager Drive, Thompsons Station, Loopers Landing; Buyer: Viktoria Janelle and Kevin Darrell Roberts; Seller: Roni and Jeff William McKernon; $272,601.

204 Brixworth Court, Thompsons Station, Brixworth; Buyer: Caitlin and Kyle Smith; Seller: Elena K and Joshua W McCowan; $419,500.

1021 Becket Circle, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Margaret King; Seller: Robin K and Leo T Desmond Rev Living Trust; $435,000.

2636 Churchill Drive, Thompsons Station, Churchill Farms; Buyer: Yesenia Aceves; Seller: Jon Tubb; $279,000.

2935 Mercer Lane, Thompsons Station, Cameron Farms; Buyer: David Williamson; Seller: Jessica A and Coy D Page; $279,900.

2908 Stewart Campbell Point, Thompsons Station, Crowne Pointe; Buyer: Anita M and Travis S Holland; Seller: Caitlin and J Wyatt Clemmer; $329,900.

1001 Cashmere Drive, Thompsons Station, Cherry Glen Condos; Buyer: Deborah Repp; Seller: Andrea Golden White; $172,350.

2000 Callaway Park Place, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Jessica B and David Kyle Walker; Seller: Lindsey Ann Brown and Alex Whitfield; $453,000.

2950 Mercer Lane, Thompsons Station, Cameron Farms; Buyer: Seana Arrechaga; Seller: Kimberly and Thomas W Balch; $265,000.

1060 Brixworth Drive, Thompsons Station, Brixworth; Buyer: Lara and Jayson Seaver; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $428,000.

2404 Tapestry Court, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Sara Counes; Seller: Jessica L and Nathan D Halcomb; $345,000.

5105 Harpeth Pey Lane, Thompsons Station, Harpeth Farms; Buyer: Jerri Leann Watson-Brown and Timothy B Brown; Seller: Denise L Overton and Jerry A Martin; $699,999.

2238 Chaucer Park Lane, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Celebration Homes LLC; Seller: Hood Development LLC; $70,331.

3580 Creamery Bridge Road, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: G P Luxury LLC; Seller: Blueprint Properties LLC; $165,000.

2900 Butchers Mill BDG Court, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Summit Pro Contracting LLC; Seller: Lennar Homes of TN LLC; $132,000.

1026 Watauga Court, Thompsons Station, Newport Crossing; Buyer: Ashley C and Welsey H Torres; Seller: Angela Dyanne and Hunter C Proffitt; $286,000.

3672 Creamery Bridge Road, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: G P Luxury LLC; Seller: Blueprint Properties LLC; $165,000.

3120 Silk Bridge Road, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Meredith Webb Goff and William Newton III; Seller: Christine and Theodore Samuel Schwartz; $540,000.

2784 Cabin Run Bridge Road, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Lindsey A and Alex Brown; Seller: Shaw Enterprises LLC; $615,000.

2695 Douglas Lane, Thompsons Station, Cameron Farms; Buyer: Lillie V and Richard T Law; Seller: Michael Quandt; $244,500.

1257 Saddle Springs Drive, Thompsons Station, Saddle Springs Estates; Buyer: Debra and Chad Eugene Potteiger; Seller: Dana and Steve Collins; $1,030,000.

1440 Channing Drive, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Ashley Breann Holly; Seller: Steven J Miller; $291,500.

2320 Coppergate Way, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Nina D Sanders and Cornell Schultz; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $467,080.