Proposed maps, community meetings set for Williamson schools rezoning

By EMILY R. WEST

The Williamson County School district has released plans for the upcoming August 2018 rezoning.

With that comes opportunities for parents and members of the community to have their say about the plans.

School leaders will meet with members of the community at four meetings in the upcoming weeks.

Here are the times you can attend:

–– Tuesday, March 28 at Independence High School from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

–– Tuesday, April 4 at Franklin High School from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

–– Wednesday, April 5 at Page High School from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

–– Thursday, April 6 at Ravenwood High School from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Here are the updated maps of district lines:

North area high schools affected

North area middle schools affected

North area elementary schools affected

South area high schools affected

South area middle schools affected

South area elementary schools affected

What happens after the community meetings?

Once the district meets at the four-area high schools, the board will meet again in April.

The board could vote as early as May on the rezoning plans.

Why are we rezoning?

The proposal will create zone lines for the district’s three new schools: an elementary school in Brentwood and an elementary and a middle school in Thompson’s Station. Those schools will open for the 2018-19 school year.