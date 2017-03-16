Proposed rezoning plans for Williamson County Schools moves 8% of students

By EMILY R. WEST

Williamson County School Board members got their first look at the district-wide 2018 rezoning plan, which calls for 8 percent of county students to be moved.

The board, which reviewed the rezoning proposal during a work session Thursday night, has not voted on the plan. It would be implemented in August 2018.

The district must rezone, largely because of two new elementary schools opening and over-capacity issues plaguing different high schools. It is also rezoning in anticipation of the large amount of growth expected. At least 10,000 new students are projected to attend schools in the district during the next five years.

The proposed plans would rezone a total of 8 percent of students, which translates into 2,953 pupils.

Areas affected by new Thompson’s Station elementary

Bethesda Elementary will send the northwest section of the current zone, including the subdivisions of Allenwood, Bridgemore Village, Callie, Cameron Farms, Canterbury and Pecan Hills to the new school. This will mean 317 current students and 198 future students woud be moved.

Oak View sends the area south of Goose Creek Bypass, west of Lewisburg Pike, and north of Interstate 840, including the subdivision of McLemore Farms to new Clayton Arnold Road Elementary. That equates to 38 students.

Heritage Elementary sends Fields of Maplelawn, the Newport Crossing development, Station South, and Thompson Station Road East area to New Clayton Arnold Road Elementary. That equals to 153 students.

Allendale Elementary sends Wade’s Grove to Bethesda Elementary. That means 232 current students and 116 future students moving.

Chapman’s Retreat Elementary will send area east of Interstate 65 to Bethesda. No students will be moved.

Longview Elementary sends Campbell Station subdivision north of Campbell Station Parkway, Shannon Glen subdivision, and Wilkes Lane to Hermitage Elementary School. This means moving 104 students. Longview will also send two early childhood classrooms to the new school.

Areas affected by middle school rezoning in southeastern Williamson

Heritage Middle sends the area west of Lewisburg Pike attending the Oak View Elementary proposed zone to the new middle school. That will include Belle Vista, Douglass Glen, Durham Manor, Green Valley, Summer Hill and Walnut Winds. This will include 48 students.

It will also send students in the area south of Goose Creek Bypass and east of Columbia Pike to the new middle school. It will include rezoning subdivisions on the north side of Buckner Road who attend the New Clayton Arnold Road Elementary School to the middle school. This means 265 current students and 70 future students would move.

Spring Station Middle will send the area past of Interstate 65 to the new middle school. This means 125 current students and 17 future ones moving.

Page Middle –– which is at 117 percent capacity –– will send students from the area west of Interstate 65 and east of Lewisburg Pike to the new middle school. This includes Berry Farms Town Center, Ellington Park, Goose Creek Estates, Redwing and Stream Valley to the new middle school. This is 90 students right now and 180 future students changing zones.

It will also send students from Dallas Downs, Kendall Hall, Polk Place, River Bluff and Sullivan Farms to Heritage Middle. That is 189 students currently and 11 future students who will move.

What does it mean for the feeder pattern?

All of Winstead, Heritage and Longview Elementary will attend Heritage Middle.

New Clayton Arnold Road Elementary students will attend the new middle school.

Bethesda Elementary is split by Interstate 65, dividing students between Clayton Arnold Road Middle and Spring Station.

Oak View is also split by Interstate 65, dividing students between Clayton Arnold Road Middle and Page Middle.

The rest of Bethesda, all of Allendale and Chapman’s Retreat Elementary will attend Spring Station.

South Williamson area high school changes

Independence High will send students living in the area west of Interstate 65 and south of Interstate 840 (excluding Canterbury) –– who attend the New Clayton Arnold Road Middle school –– to Summit High School. This includes 162 current students and 66 future students.

Indy will also send Henpeck Lane students west of Durham Manor subdivision to Centennial High School. This includes Oakwood and Oak Leaf subdivisions and equals 39 students.

Page High will send students who live west of the Interstate 65 area and east of Lewisburg Pike area to Indy. This includes Berry Farms Town Center, Ellington Park, Goose Creek Estates, Redwing and Stream Valley. Right now, that includes 76 current students and 137 future students.

How does this affect the feeder pattern?

Heritage Middle splits students between Centennial and Independence High Schools. There will be no change to Dallas Downs, Polk Place, River Bluff, and Sullivan Farms who currently attend Centennial.

New Clayton Arnold Road Middle splits between Independence and Summit high schools.

Spring Station Middle students attend Summit High.

Page Middle splits its students between Centennial and Page high schools.

Areas affect by new Split Log Road Elementary school

Kenrose Elementary will send students who live east of Northumberland subdivision and Ragsdale Road to the New Split Log Road elementary school. Kenrose will also send the future Ovation development to Clovercroft. That will mean 143 students moving. No future student numbers are included due to residential construction more than five years out.

This includes the neighborhoods of Glen Abbey, Glenellen, Morgan Farms, Ragsdale, Reserve at Raintree, Sonoma, Taramore, and Tuscany Hills. This translates to 297 current students and 120 future students.

Mill Creek Elementary sends students who live west of Clovercroft Road west to the New Split Log Road school. This will include The Farm at Clovercroft and Scales Farmstead, and Pleasant Hill Road, which equals 16 current and 147 future students.

Sunset Elementary will send students from Sam Donald Road west of Bent Creek and Split Log Road to the new elementary school. This will include Cromwell subdivision and means 25 current and 22 future students move zones.

Crockett Elementary will send students in the area south of Moores Lane and the future Primm Farms to Kenrose. This means 67 current and 7 future students will be rezoned.

Lipscomb Elementary sends Country Club Estates and Tapestry from the east side of Franklin Road to Scales, which amounts to 37 students.

Lipscomb Elementary sends Stonehenge and the rest of the area on the west side of Franklin Road to Scales Elementary, which equals 24 students.

Nolensville Elementary will send 4 current and 14 future students who live on the Nolesnville Elementary side of Owl Creek subdivision to Sunset Elementary. The neighborhood is currently split.

There is no change to the Edmonson Elementary zone.

Northeast Williamson area middle school changes

Woodland Middle will send 160 current students and 105 future students on Split Log Road east of Northumberland subdivision and Ragsdale Road to Sunset Middle. This includes the neighborhoods of Glen Abbey, Glenellen, Morgan Farms, Ragsdale, Reserve at Raintree, Sonoma, Taramore, and Tuscany Hills.

Mill Creek Middle will send students west of Clovercroft Road to Sunset Middle, including The Farm at Clovercroft, Scales Farmstead and Pleasant Hill Rod to Sunset Middle. That equates to 12 current and 85 future students. Mill Creek Middle will send its portion of Owl Creek subdivision to Sunset Middle to keep the neighborhood from being split. That means 2 current and 12 future students will be moved.

What does it mean for the feeder pattern?

All of Nolensville Elementary and Mill Creek Elementary will attend Mill Creek Middle.

All of the New Split Log Road Elementary and Sunset Elementary will attend Sunset Middle.

All of Crockett and Kenrose Elementary will attend Woodland Middle. Clovercroft splits to Page Middle and Woodland Middle.

North Williamson area high school changes

Centennial will send students who live in the areas north of McEwen Drive and off Clovercroft Road –– who also attend Woodland Middle –– to Ravenwood High. This means 166 current and 42 future students will move schools.

Page will send 201 students from Garden Club, Haddon Hall, and McKays Mill to Centennial.

What does this mean for the feeder pattern?

Page Middle splits to Centennial and Page high schools.

Sunset Middle splits to Nolensville and Ravenwood high schools along the current line.

All of Woodland Middle attend Ravenwood High.