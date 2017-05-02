Pruitt-Haynes announces human resources consulting firm

Christy Pruitt-Haynes, SPHR, has launched her own Brentwood-based consulting firm, Human resources professional, SPHR, has launched her own Brentwood-based consulting firm, Christy Pruitt-Haynes Consulting , created to serve the leadership and organizational needs of a variety of clients.

Pruitt-Haynes will offer executive, employee training and development, coaching, strategic incorporation of diversity strategies and more, as she’s done in the past for such organizations as Infiniti Americas/Nissan, CMT and the Memphis Grizzlies.

“I love moving organizations from stagnation or chaos towards growth and excellence,” Pruitt-Haynes said in a press release announcing her new business. “As a speaker, trainer and coach, my goal is to show companies with 50 employees or 50,000 employees that by enhancing their corporate culture, leadership capabilities and use of diversity they can easily solve problems, increase employee engagement, reach new customers and grow profits.“

Tuesday, May 9, at Tennessee State University . Click Pruitt-Haynes is also a sought-after public speaker, with past engagements including Montgomery Chamber of Commerce, Auburn University, University School of Nashville, Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee, St. Jude Hospital and more. She is scheduled to host the upcoming event “Solving Problems and Growing Profits Using Diversity,” on. Click here to register for the event.

Pruitt-Haynes received the Nashville Emerging Leader Award from the Nashville Chamber of Commerce in 2011, and is currently the Chair of the non-profit organization Play Like a Girl!® She holds a degree in personnel and labor relations from University of Maryland University College, and is a Certified Senior Professional in Human Resources. She has served on multiple board of directors including Saint James School and Residential Services, Inc.