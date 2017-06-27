Public Affairs Roundtable focuses on future of the county hospital

Out of Williamson County’s top 20 largest employers, 10 are health care companies according to Williamson, Inc. Economic Development’s 2017 Trends Report.

Nashville is largely considered the health care industry capital of the world.

As such, the future of the health care industry is of vital concern to everyone here.

Early Friday morning, Williamson, Inc.’s Public Affairs Roundtable welcomes senior executives from Williamson Medical Center and the Tennessee Hospital Association to discuss the economic impact of county hospitals as it relates to the future of health care.

The Public Affairs Roundtable discussion will focus on three themes: 1) The Future of Health Care – What does the

future of health care look like? What are the current trends? What do plans for the future look like at Williamson Medical Center? 2) Tennessee’s Rural Hospital Crisis – What are the problems of rural hospitals? How is Williamson Medical Center affected by these problems? Should we be concerned about WMC? 3) The Benefits of a County-Owned Hospital vs. a Privately-Owned Hospital – What services does Williamson County enjoy that are not typically provided

by a for-profit hospital?​

The panel features Don Webb, chief executive officer, Williamson Medical Center; Julie Miller, chief operating officer, Williamson Medical Center; Craig Becker, president and CEO, Tennessee Hospital Association; Matt Largen, president and CEO, Williamson, Inc.; and Dave Crouch, moderator and Williamson, Inc. Business Advocacy Committee member.

The Public Affairs Roundtable is from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. on Friday, June 30, at the Williamson County Administrative Complex, 1320 W. Main St., #210, Franklin, TN 37064.

The one-hour program is aired on Comcast Channel 3, the county’s public information channel, and live streamed on Williamson County Television’s YouTube Channel.