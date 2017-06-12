Public can sit in bleachers to watch houses burn

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

The Spring Hill Fire Department will burn down three houses on Duplex Road next month in a training exercise that also involve personnel from Maury and Williamson County departments.

The three vacant houses were acquired as part of right-of-way for widening Duplex Road, according to a press release.

“This is truly the best training you can offer a fire department, especially the rookie firefighters, because it’s a real working fire without so much of the danger and risk,” said Spring Hill Fire Chief Terry Hood.

The press release states the burn will occur on three separate Saturdays in July – July 15, July 22 and July 29. There will be bleachers set up across Duplex Road for spectators to watch the fire.

The burning will start at 8 a.m. and end at 2 p.m.

Duplex Road will be shut down, starting at 7 a.m. from Main Street to Locke Avenue, city officials said.

Some Spring Hill aldermen and city staff will also be putting on turnout gear to fight the fire, the release states.

During the morning time, the city plans to have slow, controlled burns to allow technical training. At 1 p.m., the houses will then be allowed to burn fully to the ground.

Rookie firefighters from Maury County Fire Department and Williamson County Fire & Rescue have also been invited to participate, the release states.

