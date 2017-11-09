Public Defender honored at Recovery Court graduation

Above, Greg Burlison, second from the right, is congratulated this week for receiving Recovery Court’s Distinguished Service Award by, from the left, Judge Joseph Woodruff, assistant public defender James Elkins, Burlison ,and 21st District Public Defender Vanessa Bryan. // SUBMITTED

Assistant Public Defender Greg Burlison received the Distinguished Service Award from the Recovery Court of the 21st Judicial District at the court’s Graduation Ceremony on Nov. 7 in the Historic Courtroom at the Williamson County Courthouse.

The Recovery Court was formerly known as the 21st Judicial District Drug Court. In addition to serving on the Recovery Court team, he is supervisor and practicing attorney in Williamson County Circuit Court.

Just last month Burlison received the President’s Award at the 2017 Tennessee Public Defenders Conference based on his longevity and the sustained quality of his work.

Burlison worked with the Public Defender’s office in Knoxville before returning to his home in Middle Tennessee. He is a native of Hickman County and resides with his wife and two sons in Fairview. He is a graduate of the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga and earned his J.D. at the University of Tennessee Law School in Knoxville. The 21st Judicial District comprises Williamson, Hickman, Lewis and Perry counties.