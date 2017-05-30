Public library to ‘build a better community’ on Saturday

BY A.J. DUGGER III

The Williamson County Public Library kicks off its summer reading program with a “Build a better community” event on Saturday, June 3, at 1314 Columbia Ave.

The summer reading theme, “Build a better world,” inspired the theme for Saturday’s event.

The free event will allow people to play games and do crafts, but it’s also an opportunity to mingle with the people who shape the community.

“We’re going to have some groups in the community that assist residents,” said Dolores Greenwald, director of library services. “The sheriff’s department will be here, and we’ll have master gardeners, the Better Business Bureau and other different groups that help make the community the special place that it is.”

The free event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is sponsored by BMW of Nashville.