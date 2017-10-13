7th Annual Public Safety Day is tomorrow in Brentwood

The Brentwood Fire & Rescue Department will hold its 7th Annual Public Safety Day Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 14, in the CityPark commercial development off Franklin Road.

The event will take place in a parking lot at 7101 Executive Center Drive and will feature children’s activities, fire displays, police, and emergency medical vehicles. There will also be a residential fire sprinkler exhibition and a vehicle extrication demonstration.

Between 1,000-1,200 visitors are anticipated this year based on past festival attendance. Last year was the first safety day held in the new CityPark location. Previously, the event was held in the former Kroger parking lot off Franklin Road.

“This event is an excellent way for children and parents to learn about fire safety in a safe environment,” Fire & Rescue Chief Brian Goss said. “Children will be able to hold a water hose and see firsthand how fast a small room can go up in flames. This day helps educate our community’s youngest residents about the responsibility of public safety and what to do if ever they encounter an emergency.”

Event Coordinator Lieutenant Jay Williams elaborated on some of the activities that will be at the event.

“Bring your entire family out,” he said. “There will be a jump castle, a hazmat trailer, a water spray station, K-9 units, DARE officers, free car seat checks, smoke simulator through a miniature doll house model, and CPR demonstrations.”

In addition to the festival held at CityPark, all four Brentwood Fire Stations will be open and offering tours on Saturday, Oct. Firefighters will be no hand to discuss station life, explain their duties and talk about fire safety.

Brentwood’s four stations are located at: